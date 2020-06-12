/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
82 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Morrison, CO
Golden Proper
8 Units Available
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
922 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
Results within 5 miles of Morrison
Sixth Avenue West
28 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1074 sqft
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Bear Creek
29 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Union Square
42 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Foothills
9 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Bear Creek
7 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Union Square
15 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Union Square
16 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
933 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Carmody
45 Units Available
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Union Square
23 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Bear Creek
7 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1021 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Belleview Acres And Farms
17 Units Available
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1190 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Union Square
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
11 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
Bear Creek
4 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Foothills
138 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1219 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
Union Square
45 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Foothills
1 Unit Available
1061 S Arbutus St
1061 South Arbutus Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
New pictures added. This duplex is superbly located in the Green Mountain Estates neighborhood.
Union Square
1 Unit Available
13085 W Cedar Dr #110
13085 West Cedar Drive, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1028 sqft
13085 W Cedar Dr #110 Available 07/06/20 13085 W Cedar Dr #110 - This lovely privately owned Condo is centrally located near St. Anthonys Hospital and the Federal Center with great access to major highways as well as to the light rail system.
Union Square
1 Unit Available
13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207
13095 West Cedar Drive, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1185 sqft
13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 Available 06/19/20 Second floor 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in Lakewood! Available to move in June 19th!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 707-2608, 13095-w-cedar-dr@rent.dynasty.
Results within 10 miles of Morrison
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
949 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Denver West
20 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1102 sqft
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
South Alameda
26 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1154 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
