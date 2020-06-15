728 Saber Creek Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

6 Bed 3.5 Bath Monument Home w/AC - AVAILABLE June 12th!



This is a 6 bed, 3.5 bath home located in Monument. Easy access to AFA and I-25. Home is approximately 4,243 square feet with a completed basement. This home was built in 2001 and is located in School District 38. There is a 3 car attached garage, fenced in yard, AC, and fireplace.



Up to TWO cats and/or dogs allowed, 35 lbs or less. Pets must be 12 months or older. Weight, quantity and age are non-negotiable, per the owner. $300 Deposit per pet plus $20 per month added to rent per pet.



As with all homes managed by MileStone Real Estate smoking is not allowed in the home or garage and the growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.



Showing times: M-F, 10-4, never evenings or weekends. Must call office to schedule.



Minimum acceptable credit score is 625. Monthly income requirement is 3 times the rent. Please call for additional qualification details and to schedule an appointment. We do not rent our homes sight unseen.



