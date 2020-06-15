All apartments in Monument
Find more places like 728 Saber Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monument, CO
/
728 Saber Creek Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

728 Saber Creek Dr

728 Saber Creek Drive · (719) 260-6871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monument
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

728 Saber Creek Drive, Monument, CO 80132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 728 Saber Creek Dr · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6 Bed 3.5 Bath Monument Home w/AC - AVAILABLE June 12th!

This is a 6 bed, 3.5 bath home located in Monument. Easy access to AFA and I-25. Home is approximately 4,243 square feet with a completed basement. This home was built in 2001 and is located in School District 38. There is a 3 car attached garage, fenced in yard, AC, and fireplace.

Up to TWO cats and/or dogs allowed, 35 lbs or less. Pets must be 12 months or older. Weight, quantity and age are non-negotiable, per the owner. $300 Deposit per pet plus $20 per month added to rent per pet.

As with all homes managed by MileStone Real Estate smoking is not allowed in the home or garage and the growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.

Showing times: M-F, 10-4, never evenings or weekends. Must call office to schedule.

Minimum acceptable credit score is 625. Monthly income requirement is 3 times the rent. Please call for additional qualification details and to schedule an appointment. We do not rent our homes sight unseen.

(RLNE3443426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Saber Creek Dr have any available units?
728 Saber Creek Dr has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 728 Saber Creek Dr have?
Some of 728 Saber Creek Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Saber Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
728 Saber Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Saber Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Saber Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 728 Saber Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 728 Saber Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 728 Saber Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Saber Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Saber Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 728 Saber Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 728 Saber Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 728 Saber Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Saber Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Saber Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Saber Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 728 Saber Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 728 Saber Creek Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt
Monument, CO 80132

Similar Pages

Monument 1 BedroomsMonument 2 Bedrooms
Monument Apartments with ParkingMonument Dog Friendly Apartments
Monument Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, CO
Gleneagle, COCañon City, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COStonegate, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity