530 Oxbow Drive

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic Property in Monument, CO - Featuring over 3000 sq ft of living area, this gorgeous home in Jackson Creek subdivision is bright and has a great floor plan. The two story home with finished basement is sparkling clean, well maintained and energy efficient. The home features four bedrooms including master suite on upper level. On the main level you will enjoy the spacious living/dining room area, kitchen open to cozy sitting area with gas fireplace and walk out to deck, half bath and laundry room. The finished basement features a great room with walk out, storage room and full bath. This home has ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room, central AC and a whole house humidifier. The private back area of the home including deck is private with a great view of the Air Force Academy. The three car garage is big enough for your vehicles and all your toys. Just 7 minutes to the Air Force Academy and a ten minute stroll to the nearest grocery store (or 2 minutes by car).



NO SMOKING - NO MARIJUANA - One small pet accepted with approval and additional fees.



Call 719-249-0475 to schedule a showing. Colorado Su Casa Realty - Equal Housing Opportunity.



Visit coloradosucasa.com to view additional available properties.



