Monument, CO
530 Oxbow Drive
530 Oxbow Drive

530 Oxbow Drive · (719) 445-2018
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

530 Oxbow Drive, Monument, CO 80132

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 530 Oxbow Drive · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic Property in Monument, CO - Featuring over 3000 sq ft of living area, this gorgeous home in Jackson Creek subdivision is bright and has a great floor plan. The two story home with finished basement is sparkling clean, well maintained and energy efficient. The home features four bedrooms including master suite on upper level. On the main level you will enjoy the spacious living/dining room area, kitchen open to cozy sitting area with gas fireplace and walk out to deck, half bath and laundry room. The finished basement features a great room with walk out, storage room and full bath. This home has ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room, central AC and a whole house humidifier. The private back area of the home including deck is private with a great view of the Air Force Academy. The three car garage is big enough for your vehicles and all your toys. Just 7 minutes to the Air Force Academy and a ten minute stroll to the nearest grocery store (or 2 minutes by car).

NO SMOKING - NO MARIJUANA - One small pet accepted with approval and additional fees.

Call 719-249-0475 to schedule a showing. Colorado Su Casa Realty - Equal Housing Opportunity.

Visit coloradosucasa.com to view additional available properties.

WHY LEASE YOUR NEXT HOME FROM US???
*Our homes are clean and pest free
*20+ years experience - friendly management team
*Tenant portal for online payments and maintenance requests
*Fast response to maintenance issues
*When you are ready to buy a home, we will help you
*Improve your credit score with Experian RentBureau

(RLNE4138200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Oxbow Drive have any available units?
530 Oxbow Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Oxbow Drive have?
Some of 530 Oxbow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Oxbow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Oxbow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Oxbow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Oxbow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 530 Oxbow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 Oxbow Drive offers parking.
Does 530 Oxbow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Oxbow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Oxbow Drive have a pool?
No, 530 Oxbow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 530 Oxbow Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Oxbow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Oxbow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Oxbow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Oxbow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 530 Oxbow Drive has units with air conditioning.
