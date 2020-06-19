16259 Windy Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly accessible

Awesome Ranch Style Home In Jackson Creek! - This lovely home is waiting for you! The main level has an eat in kitchen and a formal dining area. The living area has a walk out to the backyard and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom has an attached bath with soaking tub and large walk in closet. The split bedroom design is nice and the second bedroom upstairs is in close proximity to the second full bath! The finished basement has a HUGE! living area with 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom!



Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.



Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property





Pet Policy – Up to two dogs under 40 lbs. 100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.



1 year lease



Availability date may vary from what's advertised



This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado



Qualifications

-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount

-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee

-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work

-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants

-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments

-No evictions less than 7 years old

-Cannot be sex offender

-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met

-Apps processed first come first served

-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met

-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application

-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application

-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products

-No smoking allowed inside the home



No Cats Allowed



