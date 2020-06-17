1319 Paula Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4Rm9W37vdg8



Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story townhome located in Monument just off I25. 9' ceilings, Great room with vaulted ceilings, Master Suite on main level with 2 Bedrooms, a full bath, and a Loft upstairs. No Basement. Washer and Dryer included.

The Townhome complex also includes a clubhouse with exercise room and extra room for entertaining. Close to shopping and schools. Small Dogs will be considered on a case x case basis (restrictions, limits, and fees apply). NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer. Section 8 housing is unavailable.