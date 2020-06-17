All apartments in Monument
1319 Paula Circle
1319 Paula Circle

1319 Paula Circle · (719) 309-4335
Location

1319 Paula Circle, Monument, CO 80132

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,799

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1811 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4Rm9W37vdg8

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story townhome located in Monument just off I25. 9' ceilings, Great room with vaulted ceilings, Master Suite on main level with 2 Bedrooms, a full bath, and a Loft upstairs. No Basement. Washer and Dryer included.
The Townhome complex also includes a clubhouse with exercise room and extra room for entertaining. Close to shopping and schools. Small Dogs will be considered on a case x case basis (restrictions, limits, and fees apply). NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer. Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Paula Circle have any available units?
1319 Paula Circle has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1319 Paula Circle have?
Some of 1319 Paula Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Paula Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Paula Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Paula Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 Paula Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1319 Paula Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Paula Circle does offer parking.
Does 1319 Paula Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 Paula Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Paula Circle have a pool?
No, 1319 Paula Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Paula Circle have accessible units?
No, 1319 Paula Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Paula Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Paula Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 Paula Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 Paula Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
