65 Apartments for rent in Manitou Springs, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manitou Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1473 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $2200/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $3800/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Kissing Camels
12 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Pinon Valley
4 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Downtown Colorado Springs
10 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Skyway
3 Units Available
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1397 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Venetian Village
10 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.

Shooks Run
1 Unit Available
619 North Wahsatch Ave.
619 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
619 North Wahsatch Ave. Available 06/24/20 CHARMING VINTAGE REMODEL - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

Ivywild
1 Unit Available
74 Cheyenne Blvd
74 Cheyenne Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
2141 sqft
Brand new corner townhome located in the historic Ivywild neighborhood! Located in the Canyon Creek Townhomes community, this home has 9 ft ceilings throughout, 2 master suites with ensuites and views from the balconies and large windows as well

Shooks Run
1 Unit Available
711 North Weber Street
711 North Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
Available Now! *$250 OFF First Month's Rent* Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom well maintained Victorian style home located in downtown and blocks away from Colorado College.

Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
1815 Montura View 202
1815 Montura Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1111 sqft
Northwest Upscale Condo - Property Id: 55539 Gorgeous upscale condo on the Northwest side of the city with views of Ute Valley Park. Quick access to trails, restaurants and award winning schools. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

North End
1 Unit Available
1341 North Tejon Street Apt 1
1341 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Gorgeous Victorian building with updated apartments. This apartment has all the unique old Victorian style feature's and details while being clean and spacious. Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs, Penrose Hosp, & OTC.

Oak Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
2343 Silent Rain Dr
2343 Silent Rain Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1704 sqft
Beautiful rancher on the North West side of Colorado Springs. Very quiet and desirable neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1700+ Sq Ft 2 Car Garage. All Hardwood floors on the main level with a main level master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
1459 W. Costilla Street
1459 West Costilla Street, Colorado Springs, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
2904 sqft
Beautiful large home in Crown Hills Mesa! 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, and plenty of space! Beautiful fenced backyard with a patio and deck to enjoy the city lights! Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining area; kitchen opens to the living room with gas

Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
1804 W Cucharras Street
1804 West Cucharras Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1864 sqft
Craftsman style architecture, large covered front porch allow you sit and enjoy a glimpse of the nearby mountains. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 story home with finished basement. 3 bedrooms upstairs, full bath off hall and large master with private bath.

Shooks Run
1 Unit Available
514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5
514 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$725
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and paste: https://my.matterport.

Shooks Run
1 Unit Available
514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5
514 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$899
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and paste: https://my.matterport.

Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
1520 Cheyenne Boulevard
1520 Cheyenne Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great place in Cheyenne Canon! Backs to Stratton Open Space! Lower level has a 1 car attached garage, laundry room with washer and dryer and an office or workout room.

Pinon Valley
1 Unit Available
5150 Sevenoaks Dr.
5150 Sevenoaks Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
3650 sqft
Nice 5 Bedroom home Located in Pion Bluffs! Check it out! Available in July - This home offers views of Pikes Peak an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings this 5 bedrooms and 4 baths home has the master bedroom on the main level, located on a cul

Venetian Village
1 Unit Available
2627 Wood Avenue
2627 Wood Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1103 sqft
Fully Furnished, internet included! Perfect for a Corporate Rental. Charming turn of the century home located near Penrose Hospital and downtown.
Rockrimmon
17 Units Available
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Manitou Springs, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manitou Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

