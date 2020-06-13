162 Apartments for rent in Manitou Springs, CO with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
357 Ruxton Avenue
357 Ruxton Avenue, Manitou Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1007 sqft
Awesome home in Manitou Springs - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, wood fireplace and deck. Walking distance to the incline and shopping. This home is a must see. (RLNE4562895)

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
101 Panorama Place
101 Panorama Place, Manitou Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2814 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home in Manitou Springs. If you are looking for VIEWS, this is the home for you.Travel upstairs to a large living/family room with beautiful views out of every window.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
448 Winter Street
448 Winter Street, Manitou Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2383 sqft
Manitou living at its finest. Short walk from The Incline & lots of hiking trails. Not your average Town Home. Home features state-of-the-art kitchen w breakfast bar, granite counter tops & Stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
42 GRAND Avenue
42 Grand Avenue, Manitou Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
455 sqft
Quiet upper duplex unit with one bedroom. Newer windows, kitchen and bath, high efficiency heater, no carpet. Lovely, private, large covered porch. Electricity, water, sewer and trash pickup is included in the rent. Tenant pays for natural gas.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1473 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $2200/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $3800/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.
Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
Skyway
3 Units Available
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1397 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Skyway
4 Units Available
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$875
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kissing Camels
12 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pinon Valley
3 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Venetian Village
10 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Skyway
14 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northside
30 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Pleasant Valley
16 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,120
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
502 North 16th Street
502 North 16th Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Available move in date June 5, 2020 Come and view this cozy 3-bed, 1.5-bath, 1,362 square foot home located in Old Colorado City. Property is off of W St. Vrain and 16th Street with views of the mountains.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Shooks Run
1 Unit Available
711 North Weber Street
711 North Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
Available Now! *$250 OFF First Month's Rent* Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom well maintained Victorian style home located in downtown and blocks away from Colorado College.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
2927 W Bijou Street
2927 West Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
890 sqft
Charming west side cottage with an open and airy feel and front porch. High ceilings, moldings, bead board, artistic soothing color scheme, claw foot tub, fixtures and windows make this home a delight. The floors are painted wood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103
1695 Little Bear Creek Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Villages @ Bear Creek w/ NEW FLOORING - *Nestled in a well taken care of covenant, private community * * NEW FLOORING WILL BE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THIS UNIT * Bright living area w/

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1923 Giltshire Drive
1923 Giltshire Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
1923 Giltshire Drive Available 06/19/20 1923 Giltshire Drive - This is a shabby chic condo that screams personality!! Main level has a half bath, living room and kitchen w/ balcony off dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1911 Giltshire Drive
1911 Giltshire Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
1911 Giltshire Drive Available 07/10/20 1911 Giltshire Drive - This two story condo is beautiful! It features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with dining area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Manitou Springs, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manitou Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

