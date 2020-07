Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

622 - 3rd Avenue Available 07/24/20 Come see this great home in Lyons with an easy walk to downtown shops! - This home has 2 plus bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a full finished basement. Fenced yard and patio. Off Street parking is available.



(RLNE5917582)