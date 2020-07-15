/
47 Apartments for rent in Lyons, CO📍
537 Park Dr
537 Park Drive, Lyons, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
960 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, house on the river, 537 Park Dr (Service Rd "B"), Lyons - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, ranch style, 1 car garage, 960sf. See YouTube video tour: https://youtu.
622 - 3rd Avenue
622 3rd Avenue, Lyons, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
2128 sqft
622 - 3rd Avenue Available 07/24/20 Come see this great home in Lyons with an easy walk to downtown shops! - This home has 2 plus bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a full finished basement. Fenced yard and patio. Off Street parking is available.
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,541
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,397
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1054 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,416
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave
5525 Pierson Mountain Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2500 sqft
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave Available 08/31/20 - 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom house, fireplace, dishwasher, Garbage disposal, W/D Hookups, Fenced yard, attached garage, Pets Ok. (RLNE5914790)
717 Roberts St
717 Robert St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2438 sqft
717 Roberts St Available 08/01/20 Practically BRAND NEW SW Longmont- 3 bed 3 bath 2 car - Stunning Design!! Sublime Location – You will not be disappointed once you step into this hardly lived in home.
939 Rose Street
939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1976 sqft
SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley access.
611 Grandview Meadows Dr.
611 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1588 sqft
Brand New Townhome upgraded to the 9's with attached 2 Car Garage and Mountain Views! - Outstanding Townhome unit with hardwood floors on the main level, 1/2 bath on the main, and double master suites upstairs.
2124 Hackberry Cir
2124 Hackberry Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1272 sqft
2124 Hackberry Cir Available 09/14/20 - 1272 sf, finished basement, separate dining room, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, central air, family room with fireplace, 2 car garage attached, fenced yard, one dog negotiable under 40 lbs. (RLNE3756454)
2107 Bowen St
2107 Bowen Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1650 sqft
This great home has newer, carpet, paint, concrete patio, bath and many more updates, plus 2 car garage and fenced yard. available 9/1/2020 possibly sooner. to tour this home please contact Cee at Roberts and Sons 303-800-5193
4011 San Marco Drive
4011 San Marco Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.
775 Thornwood Circle
775 Thornwood Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Longmont's Meadow View - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Meadow View neighborhood. Great mountain views, fireplace, and close to trails. you must check out this property.
Dakota Ridge
1077 Laramie Blvd #D
1077 Laramie Boulevard, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
1077 Laramie Blvd #D Available 08/07/20 Immaculate 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo in Boulder! Available August 10th!! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Debbie with Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3896, 1077-laramie-blvd@rent.dynasty.
Dakota Ridge
5050 Pierre St C
5050 Pierre Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2465 sqft
High End 3 Bed and 3.
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and
127 Grant Street
127 Grant Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
GARDENER'S PARADISE, 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Sweet little cottage in the heart of Longmont! This warm and welcoming ranch style home is simply adorable.
1034 Pratt St
1034 Pratt Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
725 sqft
1034 Pratt St Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, 1034 Pratt St. Longmont. CO 80501 - 2 BR, 1 bath, charming 1950`s home. wheelchair accessible (Ramps in front and back). NO GARAGE, street parking ONLY, driveway is for the house in the back.
958 11th Avenue
958 11th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
768 sqft
Come tour this great home on a corner lot in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 768 square feet of livable space.
