9710 Sunset Hill Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful two story home for rent in the gated neighborhood in Heritage Hills! Located near I-25 and Lincoln, this model home has four bedrooms with two additional rooms that could be used as an office. Minutes away from Light Rail and the Denver Tech Center. Spacious home with 3446 square feet with an additional 1582 square feet in the unfinished basement. Three car garage with lots of storage. This executive home has a beautiful living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings with huge windows! Upgraded kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with huge granite island. Five burner Jenn Air gas stove with a LG refrigerator. Office located on the main floor with French doors. Custom shutters throughout home. Spacious patio in the back yard for barbecuing and entertaining. Spiral staircase leads you to the master suite located on the second floor. Five piece bath with two walk in closets. Washer/dryer included. Three additional bedrooms. Unfinished basement has an additional 1582 square feet for storage. Gated community has swimming pools, walking trails, and is close to Park Meadows Mall for shopping and entertainment.

Douglas County Schools. For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 work or 720-838-6714 cell.