Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
9710 Sunset Hill Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9710 Sunset Hill Circle

9710 Sunset Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9710 Sunset Hill Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful two story home for rent in the gated neighborhood in Heritage Hills! Located near I-25 and Lincoln, this model home has four bedrooms with two additional rooms that could be used as an office. Minutes away from Light Rail and the Denver Tech Center. Spacious home with 3446 square feet with an additional 1582 square feet in the unfinished basement. Three car garage with lots of storage. This executive home has a beautiful living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings with huge windows! Upgraded kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with huge granite island. Five burner Jenn Air gas stove with a LG refrigerator. Office located on the main floor with French doors. Custom shutters throughout home. Spacious patio in the back yard for barbecuing and entertaining. Spiral staircase leads you to the master suite located on the second floor. Five piece bath with two walk in closets. Washer/dryer included. Three additional bedrooms. Unfinished basement has an additional 1582 square feet for storage. Gated community has swimming pools, walking trails, and is close to Park Meadows Mall for shopping and entertainment.
Douglas County Schools. For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 work or 720-838-6714 cell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9710 Sunset Hill Circle have any available units?
9710 Sunset Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 9710 Sunset Hill Circle have?
Some of 9710 Sunset Hill Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9710 Sunset Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9710 Sunset Hill Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9710 Sunset Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9710 Sunset Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 9710 Sunset Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9710 Sunset Hill Circle does offer parking.
Does 9710 Sunset Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9710 Sunset Hill Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9710 Sunset Hill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9710 Sunset Hill Circle has a pool.
Does 9710 Sunset Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 9710 Sunset Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9710 Sunset Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9710 Sunset Hill Circle has units with dishwashers.
