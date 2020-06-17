9497 Southern Hill Cir.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful executive home in Lone Tree with a finished walk out basement, 3 bedrooms, 2451 square feet, 2 car attached garage. Minutes from the Lone Tree golf course. 2 bedrooms on second floor with 5 piece bath with walk-in closets, upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets and appliances. Property is in pristine condition. Looks like a model. Upgraded painting, rounded corners, fireplace, AC, enclosed patio for barbecue. Minutes from Lone Tree Rec Center, Cultural Center and Park Meadows Mall. For a private showing, call Eddie with For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 or cell at 720-838-6714 . Won't last long!