Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
9497 Southern Hill Cir.
Last updated October 30 2019

9497 Southern Hill Cir.

9497 Southern Hills Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9497 Southern Hills Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful executive home in Lone Tree with a finished walk out basement, 3 bedrooms, 2451 square feet, 2 car attached garage. Minutes from the Lone Tree golf course. 2 bedrooms on second floor with 5 piece bath with walk-in closets, upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets and appliances. Property is in pristine condition. Looks like a model. Upgraded painting, rounded corners, fireplace, AC, enclosed patio for barbecue. Minutes from Lone Tree Rec Center, Cultural Center and Park Meadows Mall. For a private showing, call Eddie with For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 or cell at 720-838-6714 . Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9497 Southern Hill Cir. have any available units?
9497 Southern Hill Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 9497 Southern Hill Cir. have?
Some of 9497 Southern Hill Cir.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9497 Southern Hill Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
9497 Southern Hill Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9497 Southern Hill Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 9497 Southern Hill Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 9497 Southern Hill Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 9497 Southern Hill Cir. offers parking.
Does 9497 Southern Hill Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9497 Southern Hill Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9497 Southern Hill Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 9497 Southern Hill Cir. has a pool.
Does 9497 Southern Hill Cir. have accessible units?
No, 9497 Southern Hill Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 9497 Southern Hill Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9497 Southern Hill Cir. has units with dishwashers.
