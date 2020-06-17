9256 Mornington Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Ridgegate Condo, 3 Beds In 2078 Sq. Feet With Upgrades (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Ridgegate In Lonetree. You Will Feel Right At Home The Very First Time That You Walk Through The Door Of This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2,078 Sq. Ft. Townhome. Upgrades Throughout Includes Hand Scraped Dark Wood Floors, 2 Fireplaces, Gorgeous Slab Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Island, Vaulted Ceilings and 8 Foot Doors Throughout. 3 Bedrooms On The Top Floor And A Loft Area. Master Bedroom Features Trey Ceiling, Balcony And His/Hers Closets! There Is Even A Private Outdoor Courtyard With A Fireplace! Attached 2 Car Garage And Washer/Dryer Included. Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



Home Almost Takes Care Of Itself. The HOA Covers Snow Removal, External Building, Roof Maintenance, Trash Removal And Grounds Maintenance. Home Feeds Into The Douglas County School District. Close To RTD Light Rail Station C-470/E-470, I-25 And the DTC. Walking Distance To Shopping, Restaurants, And Lone Tree Cultural Arts Center.



This Home Is Professionally Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc., a Colorado Property Management Company. Member, National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM). Contact Justin at 303/506-9633 or JustinSadler@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to Set Up A Showing. This One Won't Last!



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

No pets Allowed.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3970570)