All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 9256 Mornington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
9256 Mornington Way
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

9256 Mornington Way

9256 Mornington Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

9256 Mornington Way, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Ridgegate Condo, 3 Beds In 2078 Sq. Feet With Upgrades (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Ridgegate In Lonetree. You Will Feel Right At Home The Very First Time That You Walk Through The Door Of This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2,078 Sq. Ft. Townhome. Upgrades Throughout Includes Hand Scraped Dark Wood Floors, 2 Fireplaces, Gorgeous Slab Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Island, Vaulted Ceilings and 8 Foot Doors Throughout. 3 Bedrooms On The Top Floor And A Loft Area. Master Bedroom Features Trey Ceiling, Balcony And His/Hers Closets! There Is Even A Private Outdoor Courtyard With A Fireplace! Attached 2 Car Garage And Washer/Dryer Included. Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Home Almost Takes Care Of Itself. The HOA Covers Snow Removal, External Building, Roof Maintenance, Trash Removal And Grounds Maintenance. Home Feeds Into The Douglas County School District. Close To RTD Light Rail Station C-470/E-470, I-25 And the DTC. Walking Distance To Shopping, Restaurants, And Lone Tree Cultural Arts Center.

This Home Is Professionally Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc., a Colorado Property Management Company. Member, National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM). Contact Justin at 303/506-9633 or JustinSadler@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to Set Up A Showing. This One Won't Last!

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
No pets Allowed.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3970570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9256 Mornington Way have any available units?
9256 Mornington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 9256 Mornington Way have?
Some of 9256 Mornington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9256 Mornington Way currently offering any rent specials?
9256 Mornington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9256 Mornington Way pet-friendly?
No, 9256 Mornington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 9256 Mornington Way offer parking?
Yes, 9256 Mornington Way offers parking.
Does 9256 Mornington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9256 Mornington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9256 Mornington Way have a pool?
No, 9256 Mornington Way does not have a pool.
Does 9256 Mornington Way have accessible units?
No, 9256 Mornington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9256 Mornington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9256 Mornington Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR
Lone Tree, CO 80124
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms
Lone Tree Apartments with BalconyLone Tree Apartments with Pool
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs