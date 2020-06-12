All apartments in Lone Tree
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9174 Kornbrust Drive

9174 Kornbrust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9174 Kornbrust Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Incredible 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 1620 sq. ft. attached 2 car garage townhome! Arranged perfectly as each bedroom has it&#39;s own bath. Great for roommates! Kitchen has beautiful cherry cabinets with stainless steel appliances, large eating nook and tile floors. Large great room with a gas fireplace. A loft alcove which could be a study or formal dining area. A superb home! Warm and friendly neighborhood! Walking paths around the Bluffs Regional Park. Such an amazing location! Close to Denver Tech Center, Sky Ridge Medical, the Art Center, restaurants and Park Meadows shopping. This immaculate home is in perfect condition! Upgraded lighting, air conditioning, all appliances- including a washer and dryer. For more information, please contact Connie with Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248. ext103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9174 Kornbrust Drive have any available units?
9174 Kornbrust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 9174 Kornbrust Drive have?
Some of 9174 Kornbrust Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9174 Kornbrust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9174 Kornbrust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9174 Kornbrust Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9174 Kornbrust Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 9174 Kornbrust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9174 Kornbrust Drive offers parking.
Does 9174 Kornbrust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9174 Kornbrust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9174 Kornbrust Drive have a pool?
No, 9174 Kornbrust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9174 Kornbrust Drive have accessible units?
No, 9174 Kornbrust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9174 Kornbrust Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9174 Kornbrust Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

