9174 Kornbrust Drive

Incredible 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 1620 sq. ft. attached 2 car garage townhome! Arranged perfectly as each bedroom has it's own bath. Great for roommates! Kitchen has beautiful cherry cabinets with stainless steel appliances, large eating nook and tile floors. Large great room with a gas fireplace. A loft alcove which could be a study or formal dining area. A superb home! Warm and friendly neighborhood! Walking paths around the Bluffs Regional Park. Such an amazing location! Close to Denver Tech Center, Sky Ridge Medical, the Art Center, restaurants and Park Meadows shopping. This immaculate home is in perfect condition! Upgraded lighting, air conditioning, all appliances- including a washer and dryer. For more information, please contact Connie with Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248. ext103