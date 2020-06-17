All apartments in Lone Tree
9149 Kornbrust Cir

9149 Kornbrust Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9149 Kornbrust Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come check out this amazing townhome in the back of the Ridgegate Community. The curb appeal of this corner unit is absolutely amazing. As you enter the front of the house you are greeted by a grand room with massively tall ceilings and almost equally as tall windows allowing light to flood in this space, including a gas fireplace.

Check out our Virtual Tour at our website - PMIElevation

Up a short flight of stairs is the kitchen and dining area. This open floorplan allows you to entertain your guest around the large kitchen island. The patio off of the dining room is perfect for enjoying those amazing Colorado summers. An amazing amount of storage in these beautiful cherry cabinets with ample countertop prep space is great for any party or entertainer. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances.

All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master is very spacious with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. The master bed flows into a 5-piece master bathroom with double vanity, tiled countertops, deep soaker tub and glass shower enclosure. Laundry is located on the same level as the living area which is ideal to not carry loads of laundry up and down stairs. A second full bath on the floor is shared by the other two bedrooms.

This home also includes a two car private garage with access directly into the home.

The home is ideally located in the community and is in close proximity to Sky Ridge Medical Center and Hospital, Charles Schaub, All the great parts of Lone Tree shopping, restaurants, Rec Centers, the Bluffs hiking trails, the Light Rail station and easy access to I-25 and 470. This is a great co

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Fiberoptic High Speed Internet / Trash is included in rent, House is wired for security system and has AC, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Cats and Small Dogs are Welcome -- Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/9149-KORNBRUST-CIR-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9149 Kornbrust Cir have any available units?
9149 Kornbrust Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 9149 Kornbrust Cir have?
Some of 9149 Kornbrust Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9149 Kornbrust Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9149 Kornbrust Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9149 Kornbrust Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9149 Kornbrust Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9149 Kornbrust Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9149 Kornbrust Cir offers parking.
Does 9149 Kornbrust Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9149 Kornbrust Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9149 Kornbrust Cir have a pool?
No, 9149 Kornbrust Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9149 Kornbrust Cir have accessible units?
No, 9149 Kornbrust Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9149 Kornbrust Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9149 Kornbrust Cir has units with dishwashers.
