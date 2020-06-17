9149 Kornbrust Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Come check out this amazing townhome in the back of the Ridgegate Community. The curb appeal of this corner unit is absolutely amazing. As you enter the front of the house you are greeted by a grand room with massively tall ceilings and almost equally as tall windows allowing light to flood in this space, including a gas fireplace.



Check out our Virtual Tour at our website - PMIElevation



Up a short flight of stairs is the kitchen and dining area. This open floorplan allows you to entertain your guest around the large kitchen island. The patio off of the dining room is perfect for enjoying those amazing Colorado summers. An amazing amount of storage in these beautiful cherry cabinets with ample countertop prep space is great for any party or entertainer. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances.



All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master is very spacious with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. The master bed flows into a 5-piece master bathroom with double vanity, tiled countertops, deep soaker tub and glass shower enclosure. Laundry is located on the same level as the living area which is ideal to not carry loads of laundry up and down stairs. A second full bath on the floor is shared by the other two bedrooms.



This home also includes a two car private garage with access directly into the home.



The home is ideally located in the community and is in close proximity to Sky Ridge Medical Center and Hospital, Charles Schaub, All the great parts of Lone Tree shopping, restaurants, Rec Centers, the Bluffs hiking trails, the Light Rail station and easy access to I-25 and 470. This is a great co



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Fiberoptic High Speed Internet / Trash is included in rent, House is wired for security system and has AC, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Cats and Small Dogs are Welcome -- Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/9149-KORNBRUST-CIR-VIRTUAL-TOUR



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET