Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
8386 Sweet Water Road
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:53 AM

8386 Sweet Water Road

8386 Sweet Water Road · No Longer Available
Location

8386 Sweet Water Road, Lone Tree, CO 80124
Lone Tree

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Updated 2-Story On Prime Corner Lot Across Street From Sweetwater / Cook Creek Park & 1 Block To Cook Creek Pool.

4 Beds, 4 Baths & Over 3,100 Finished Square Feet Open Floor Plan with curved staircase opening to the 2-story living room flooded with natural light.
Recent updates include espresso hardwood floors, new carpet, windows, paint, furnace, A/C.

The kitchen opens up to the family room and backyard.
4th bed or office on the main floor with an adjoining full bath.
Upstairs find the elegant master suite with vaulted ceilings, remodeled bath & 2 secondary beds.

Finished basement with media room wired for home theater system.
Private backyard w/ lg deck 3 Car Attached Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8386 Sweet Water Road have any available units?
8386 Sweet Water Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 8386 Sweet Water Road have?
Some of 8386 Sweet Water Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8386 Sweet Water Road currently offering any rent specials?
8386 Sweet Water Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8386 Sweet Water Road pet-friendly?
No, 8386 Sweet Water Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 8386 Sweet Water Road offer parking?
Yes, 8386 Sweet Water Road offers parking.
Does 8386 Sweet Water Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8386 Sweet Water Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8386 Sweet Water Road have a pool?
Yes, 8386 Sweet Water Road has a pool.
Does 8386 Sweet Water Road have accessible units?
No, 8386 Sweet Water Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8386 Sweet Water Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8386 Sweet Water Road does not have units with dishwashers.
