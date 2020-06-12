8386 Sweet Water Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Updated 2-Story On Prime Corner Lot Across Street From Sweetwater / Cook Creek Park & 1 Block To Cook Creek Pool.



4 Beds, 4 Baths & Over 3,100 Finished Square Feet Open Floor Plan with curved staircase opening to the 2-story living room flooded with natural light.

Recent updates include espresso hardwood floors, new carpet, windows, paint, furnace, A/C.



The kitchen opens up to the family room and backyard.

4th bed or office on the main floor with an adjoining full bath.

Upstairs find the elegant master suite with vaulted ceilings, remodeled bath & 2 secondary beds.



Finished basement with media room wired for home theater system.

Private backyard w/ lg deck 3 Car Attached Garage.