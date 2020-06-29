All apartments in Lone Tree
10431 Carriage Club Drive

10431 Carriage Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10431 Carriage Club Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Prestigious Executive Living At Its Finest!

6 beds 4 full 2 half baths, 3 car garage

Hidden in Carriage Club Estates lies this stunning, huge custom home! Walk in to the impressive 20 foot entry way that flows into the huge formal living and dining rooms featuring a remarkable custom curved staircase with integrated lighting system.

Hardwood floors, slate floors and grand spaces greet you when you arrive.
The custom kitchen features a gas cook top, spectacular island, granite counter tops and plenty of room for storage. This house sits on a greenbelt with extraordinary views of the entire front range! Welcome to Denver!

The large family room features a gorgeous gas fireplace sure to be a hit during the holiday season. The main level also features a dedicated office with french doors for privacy and quiet. The huge deck off the main level is perfect for huge family gatherings and Summer bbqs. Enjoy al fresco dining on the while watching amazing sunsets with the entire mountain range as your backdrop. Raised garden beds in the backyard for seasonal growing and the Bluffs Regional park is walking distance, providing numerous walking trails with breathtaking views of the mountains and Downtown Denver alike.

Upstairs you will find a generous master suite with his and her vanities, a walk in shower and a spa tub his and hers master closets and a fireplace that make for cozy Winters nights.
Master has a deck with direct views of the mountains. His and her closets are enormous, sure to fit even the most extensive summer and winter wardrobes.

The other 2 bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom and the 4th bedroom upstairs is en-suite. The walk out basement boasts several rooms including a media room, work out area, game room, wet bar, 2 bedrooms, extra storage and a kitchenette.

Lone Tree is arguably one of the most coveted places to live in Denver Metro. Award winning schools, recreation and world-class Park Meadows shopping center in Lone Tree, featur

(RLNE5254902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10431 Carriage Club Drive have any available units?
10431 Carriage Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10431 Carriage Club Drive have?
Some of 10431 Carriage Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10431 Carriage Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10431 Carriage Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10431 Carriage Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10431 Carriage Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 10431 Carriage Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10431 Carriage Club Drive offers parking.
Does 10431 Carriage Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10431 Carriage Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10431 Carriage Club Drive have a pool?
No, 10431 Carriage Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10431 Carriage Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 10431 Carriage Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10431 Carriage Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10431 Carriage Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

