10431 Carriage Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Prestigious Executive Living At Its Finest!



6 beds 4 full 2 half baths, 3 car garage



Hidden in Carriage Club Estates lies this stunning, huge custom home! Walk in to the impressive 20 foot entry way that flows into the huge formal living and dining rooms featuring a remarkable custom curved staircase with integrated lighting system.



Hardwood floors, slate floors and grand spaces greet you when you arrive.

The custom kitchen features a gas cook top, spectacular island, granite counter tops and plenty of room for storage. This house sits on a greenbelt with extraordinary views of the entire front range! Welcome to Denver!



The large family room features a gorgeous gas fireplace sure to be a hit during the holiday season. The main level also features a dedicated office with french doors for privacy and quiet. The huge deck off the main level is perfect for huge family gatherings and Summer bbqs. Enjoy al fresco dining on the while watching amazing sunsets with the entire mountain range as your backdrop. Raised garden beds in the backyard for seasonal growing and the Bluffs Regional park is walking distance, providing numerous walking trails with breathtaking views of the mountains and Downtown Denver alike.



Upstairs you will find a generous master suite with his and her vanities, a walk in shower and a spa tub his and hers master closets and a fireplace that make for cozy Winters nights.

Master has a deck with direct views of the mountains. His and her closets are enormous, sure to fit even the most extensive summer and winter wardrobes.



The other 2 bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom and the 4th bedroom upstairs is en-suite. The walk out basement boasts several rooms including a media room, work out area, game room, wet bar, 2 bedrooms, extra storage and a kitchenette.



Lone Tree is arguably one of the most coveted places to live in Denver Metro. Award winning schools, recreation and world-class Park Meadows shopping center in Lone Tree, featur



