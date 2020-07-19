All apartments in Lone Tree
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10296 Bellwether Ln

10296 Bellwether Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10296 Bellwether Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
Location, Location, Location, - Beautiful Two Story Townhome in coveted Ridgegate area of Lone Tree. Front door opens to a neighborhood park and you can walk to Lone Tree Library, Rec Center, and Performing Arts Center. Belvedere Park is the end of the street and the local coffee shop at the other end. Close to Park Meadows Mall, Sky Ridge Hospital, Super Target and the new light rail station opens next year. South Facing 2 beds, 3 baths, 1216 square feet plus a 608 SF unfinished basement with an oversized 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counters, opens to the dining area and great room. The entire main level has beautiful hardwood floors. The upper level has a front load washer/dryer and two master suites with walk-in closets.
Owner pays for, water, sewer, trash, landscaping and snow removal. Tenant responsible for utilities, cable, etc.
Application fee is $35/ adult or married couple for a background check
Stable sufficient income required – NO Section 8
Positive Rental history required
No felonies
No previous evictions.
No smoking inside property

Highly rated Douglas County School District; Highlands Ranch High School, Cresthill Jr. High, and Eagle Ridge Elementary.
Available immediately. Minimum one Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10296 Bellwether Ln have any available units?
10296 Bellwether Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10296 Bellwether Ln have?
Some of 10296 Bellwether Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10296 Bellwether Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10296 Bellwether Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10296 Bellwether Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10296 Bellwether Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 10296 Bellwether Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10296 Bellwether Ln offers parking.
Does 10296 Bellwether Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10296 Bellwether Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10296 Bellwether Ln have a pool?
No, 10296 Bellwether Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10296 Bellwether Ln have accessible units?
No, 10296 Bellwether Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10296 Bellwether Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10296 Bellwether Ln has units with dishwashers.
