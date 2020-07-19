10296 Bellwether Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar garage

Location, Location, Location, - Beautiful Two Story Townhome in coveted Ridgegate area of Lone Tree. Front door opens to a neighborhood park and you can walk to Lone Tree Library, Rec Center, and Performing Arts Center. Belvedere Park is the end of the street and the local coffee shop at the other end. Close to Park Meadows Mall, Sky Ridge Hospital, Super Target and the new light rail station opens next year. South Facing 2 beds, 3 baths, 1216 square feet plus a 608 SF unfinished basement with an oversized 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counters, opens to the dining area and great room. The entire main level has beautiful hardwood floors. The upper level has a front load washer/dryer and two master suites with walk-in closets.

Owner pays for, water, sewer, trash, landscaping and snow removal. Tenant responsible for utilities, cable, etc.

Application fee is $35/ adult or married couple for a background check

Stable sufficient income required – NO Section 8

Positive Rental history required

No felonies

No previous evictions.

No smoking inside property



Highly rated Douglas County School District; Highlands Ranch High School, Cresthill Jr. High, and Eagle Ridge Elementary.

Available immediately. Minimum one Year Lease