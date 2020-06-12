All apartments in Lone Tree
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

10221 Bellwether Lane

10221 Bellwether Lane
Location

10221 Bellwether Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
10221 Bellwether Lane Available 02/01/20 An Exquisite Town Home - This exquisite townhome in Lone Tree is in one of the best locations you could ask for. Consider this: you can literally walk to Charles Swab, the Lone Tree Library, the Lone Tree Rec Center, the Lone Tree Performing Arts Center, Belvedere Park at the end of the street or the local coffee shop or nail salon a 1/2 block away. Plus Park Meadows Mall, Sky Ridge Hospital, Super Target and I-25 are mere minutes away as well. And the new Lone Tree light rail station opens next year. Its a dream come true!

With 2 beds, 3 baths, 1216 square feet plus a 608 SF unfinished basement and a 2 car garage, this south-facing unit is not lacking. The entire unit is all bamboo floors, and the entire unit has top-down-bottom-up shades combining both sun and privacy. The kitchen is a show-stopper boasting Maple cabinets with dark mocha glaze, Corian counters, stainless steel sink, and all Whirlpool Gold stainless steel appliances. An elegant fireplace with glass brick surround enhances the great room, and upstairs is essentially 2 spacious master suites, both with walk-in closets and luxurious baths, plus the laundry. In the back is a private brick patio, and the oversized garage features extensive shelving for extra storage. It's all neutral inside and in flawless condition!

Available Feb. 1. Small pets are O.K. Prorated first month rent plus one-month security due at signing. Minimum one year lease. $400 refundable deposit for pets. Owner pays water, sewer, trash, landscaping and snow removal. Tenant responsible for utilities, cable, etc. Renter must possess a minimum FICO score of 600 or greater and have a clean background check. No Smoking Allowed. No section 8.

Highly rated Douglas County School District; Highlands Ranch High School, Cresthill Jr. High, and Eagle Ridge Elementary.

(RLNE5431162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

