10184 Park Meadows Dr #1303

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool hot tub

Lincoln Square lofts 2bed 2ba 1car A/C W/D FP Totally updated hardwoods granite stainless near light rail - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com.



Lincoln Square Lofts right near the Lincoln light rail station. Luxury at it's best. 3rd floor unit. Totally updated with hardwoods, new carpet, granite, stainless appliances. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. One car reserved underground parking. Open parking everywhere else. Soaring ceilings, washer and dryer, pantry, kitchen island with sink, gas fireplace, central air, nice views, balcony and close to shopping and restaurants. Hunter Douglas window treatments and custom shutters. Lots of windows and southwest facing unit. Huge community outdoor pool, hot tub and exercise equipment in the clubhouse. Huge elevators too. Right near Park Meadows mall, Skyridge Hospital, Charles Schwab campus, Lone Tree Rec Center and lots of trails as well. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. No cats and 1 dog allowed under 34# per HOA. An extra $100 deposit for the dog if approved. Please drive by to take a look at the area to see if it meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 303531-5540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are inquiring about so he can respond accurately. All moves must be Monday-Sat 8:30-5:30. No Holidays. 3 business days in advance with a $100 move in and move out fee + 150 damage deposit fee (but returnable). Ask for the move in and move out procedures before applying for the loft.



No Cats Allowed



