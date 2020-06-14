10148 Bluffmont Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

3 Bedroom Townhome in Bluffmont , Lone Tree - Always wanted to live in Lone Tree, in the heart of everything. Near light rail, shopping, I-25 and entertainment!

Welcome home to this 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome with new carpet on the main level.

Main Floor Master, granite countertops, attached 2 car garage, 2 beds upstairs plus extra loft for office area.

Lone Tree living at its best within steps to the walking trails and Lone Tree Rec Center. This is a great Executive Rental.

HOA dues, internet, water, sewer and trash included.

Cat and small dog allowed.

No smoking, no marijuana allowed.



(RLNE4281437)