Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:16 AM

10148 Bluffmont Lane

10148 Bluffmont Lane · (720) 575-0485
Location

10148 Bluffmont Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10148 Bluffmont Lane · Avail. now

$2,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Townhome in Bluffmont , Lone Tree - Always wanted to live in Lone Tree, in the heart of everything. Near light rail, shopping, I-25 and entertainment!
Welcome home to this 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome with new carpet on the main level.
Main Floor Master, granite countertops, attached 2 car garage, 2 beds upstairs plus extra loft for office area.
Lone Tree living at its best within steps to the walking trails and Lone Tree Rec Center. This is a great Executive Rental.
HOA dues, internet, water, sewer and trash included.
Cat and small dog allowed.
No smoking, no marijuana allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10148 Bluffmont Lane have any available units?
10148 Bluffmont Lane has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10148 Bluffmont Lane have?
Some of 10148 Bluffmont Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10148 Bluffmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10148 Bluffmont Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10148 Bluffmont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10148 Bluffmont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10148 Bluffmont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10148 Bluffmont Lane does offer parking.
Does 10148 Bluffmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10148 Bluffmont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10148 Bluffmont Lane have a pool?
No, 10148 Bluffmont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10148 Bluffmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 10148 Bluffmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10148 Bluffmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10148 Bluffmont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
