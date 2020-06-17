10133 Belvedere Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available 05/01/20 New spacious townhouse in the heart of Lone Tree - Property Id: 106609



For rent - New solar passive, modern, 3-story townhome with attached 2-car garage



3-story, 2 Bd, 2.5 Baths

Lower level has covered porch, large entry foyer and separate laundry room with new washer and dryer. The living level features soaring 10-foot ceilings with a large kitchen/dining area which opens to the great room with a second story deck. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large island (with room for seating) included. Third floor has 2 bedrooms, each with its own attached bathroom. Other upgrades include extended hardwood floors and modern, steel railings.



Tenant bonuses:

Free internet (100 Mbps with Century Link)

Free water, sewer, trash

Electric bill will be low due to energy saving features



Walking distance to Sprouts, Snooze, Newk's, SushiRama, Mad Greens, Super Target, Lone Tree Library (new), Lone Tree Art Center, Lone Tree Rec Center, Charles Schwab, Bluffs Regional Park, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Starbucks and many others. Easy access to I-25 and C-470

No Pets Allowed



