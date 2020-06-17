All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 10133 Belvedere Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
10133 Belvedere Loop
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

10133 Belvedere Loop

10133 Belvedere Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

10133 Belvedere Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 05/01/20 New spacious townhouse in the heart of Lone Tree - Property Id: 106609

For rent - New solar passive, modern, 3-story townhome with attached 2-car garage

3-story, 2 Bd, 2.5 Baths
Lower level has covered porch, large entry foyer and separate laundry room with new washer and dryer. The living level features soaring 10-foot ceilings with a large kitchen/dining area which opens to the great room with a second story deck. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large island (with room for seating) included. Third floor has 2 bedrooms, each with its own attached bathroom. Other upgrades include extended hardwood floors and modern, steel railings.

Tenant bonuses:
Free internet (100 Mbps with Century Link)
Free water, sewer, trash
Electric bill will be low due to energy saving features

Walking distance to Sprouts, Snooze, Newk's, SushiRama, Mad Greens, Super Target, Lone Tree Library (new), Lone Tree Art Center, Lone Tree Rec Center, Charles Schwab, Bluffs Regional Park, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Starbucks and many others. Easy access to I-25 and C-470
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106609
Property Id 106609

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5606640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10133 Belvedere Loop have any available units?
10133 Belvedere Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10133 Belvedere Loop have?
Some of 10133 Belvedere Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10133 Belvedere Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10133 Belvedere Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10133 Belvedere Loop pet-friendly?
No, 10133 Belvedere Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 10133 Belvedere Loop offer parking?
Yes, 10133 Belvedere Loop offers parking.
Does 10133 Belvedere Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10133 Belvedere Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10133 Belvedere Loop have a pool?
No, 10133 Belvedere Loop does not have a pool.
Does 10133 Belvedere Loop have accessible units?
No, 10133 Belvedere Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10133 Belvedere Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10133 Belvedere Loop has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms
Lone Tree Apartments with BalconyLone Tree Apartments with Pool
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs