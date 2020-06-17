10133 Belvedere Loop

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 New spacious townhouse in the heart of Lone Tree - Property Id: 106609
For rent - New solar passive, modern, 3-story townhome with attached 2-car garage
3-story, 2 Bd, 2.5 Baths
Lower level has covered porch, large entry foyer and separate laundry room with new washer and dryer. The living level features soaring 10-foot ceilings with a large kitchen/dining area which opens to the great room with a second story deck. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large island (with room for seating) included. Third floor has 2 bedrooms, each with its own attached bathroom. Other upgrades include extended hardwood floors and modern, steel railings.
Tenant bonuses:
Free internet (100 Mbps with Century Link)
Free water, sewer, trash
Electric bill will be low due to energy saving features
Walking distance to Sprouts, Snooze, Newk's, SushiRama, Mad Greens, Super Target, Lone Tree Library (new), Lone Tree Art Center, Lone Tree Rec Center, Charles Schwab, Bluffs Regional Park, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Starbucks and many others. Easy access to I-25 and C-470
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106609
No Pets Allowed
