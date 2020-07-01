10026 S Shadow Hill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna tennis court

Executive Home in Heritage Hills - Property Id: 238339



Executive home in the gated community of Heritage Hills. This house has 6BR/6BA/5883SF on a huge lot with fire pit, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and huge deck. Inside you'll see hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, semi-spiral staircase, sitting room, DR, study, great room with fireplace, laundry room with washer and dryer plus kitchen with slab granite, Kitchen Aid SS appliances and a walk-in pantry. Upstairs is the Master Suite with fireplace, bar area, 5-piece bathroom and custom closet, three bedrooms, one with an attached bath and the other two share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The finished LL has two bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, office space, sitting room with wet bar, dry sauna and professional theater room. Additional features include touch-screen ADT security alarm screens, NEST temperature controls, attached three car garage and more. Rent includes access to the fitness center, community pools, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, tenant pays all other utilities.

Property Id 238339



(RLNE5619019)