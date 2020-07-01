All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
10026 S Shadow Hill Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

10026 S Shadow Hill Dr

10026 South Shadow Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

10026 South Shadow Hill Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Executive Home in Heritage Hills - Property Id: 238339

Executive home in the gated community of Heritage Hills. This house has 6BR/6BA/5883SF on a huge lot with fire pit, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and huge deck. Inside you'll see hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, semi-spiral staircase, sitting room, DR, study, great room with fireplace, laundry room with washer and dryer plus kitchen with slab granite, Kitchen Aid SS appliances and a walk-in pantry. Upstairs is the Master Suite with fireplace, bar area, 5-piece bathroom and custom closet, three bedrooms, one with an attached bath and the other two share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The finished LL has two bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, office space, sitting room with wet bar, dry sauna and professional theater room. Additional features include touch-screen ADT security alarm screens, NEST temperature controls, attached three car garage and more. Rent includes access to the fitness center, community pools, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, tenant pays all other utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238339
Property Id 238339

(RLNE5619019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr have any available units?
10026 S Shadow Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr have?
Some of 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10026 S Shadow Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10026 S Shadow Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave
Lone Tree, CO 80124
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms
Lone Tree Apartments with BalconyLone Tree Apartments with Pool
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs