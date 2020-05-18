All apartments in Ken Caryl
Ken Caryl, CO
Mountain Gate III Condos
Mountain Gate III Condos

7415 South Alkire Street · No Longer Available
Ken Caryl
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

7415 South Alkire Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Mountain Gate Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Comfortable living in the Ken Caryl neighborhood! This condo is located on the 2nd floor condo and has 2 bedrooms / 2baths. It is nestled in the Mountain Gate III complex and includes an outdoor seasonal pool. This is the ideal location for both commuting throughout the Denver southwest area and the DTC, plus having close amenities such as hiking trails, 2 grocery shopping outlets, and the Ken Caryl Valley Ranch community center. We are looking for tenants who enjoy a quiet environment. We are pet friendly and all tenants are required to do a background check.

Rent: $1,495 (water, sewer, trash, HOA, and Ken Caryl Ranch fee included)
Deposit: $1,495
Pet Deposit: $200 ($25/month pet rent per pet)
Lease Term: 12 months
Application Fee: $40 per applicant for the age of 18 and older (Includes a $20 charge for our administrative time to be applied toward the time it takes to process the application.)

-Amenities Include-
2 Walk-in Bedroom Closets
Full Balcony (beautiful view)
High Ceilings
Washer/Dryer Included
Gas Fireplace
Central Heat/AC
Dishwasher
Cable/Dish friendly
Free Parking
Outdoor Pool

To schedule a tour (either virtual or physical), please contact Eddie, the property manager, at 303-669-7867.

(RLNE4776488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

