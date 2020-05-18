Mountain Gate III Condos

Amenities
Comfortable living in the Ken Caryl neighborhood! This condo is located on the 2nd floor condo and has 2 bedrooms / 2baths. It is nestled in the Mountain Gate III complex and includes an outdoor seasonal pool. This is the ideal location for both commuting throughout the Denver southwest area and the DTC, plus having close amenities such as hiking trails, 2 grocery shopping outlets, and the Ken Caryl Valley Ranch community center. We are looking for tenants who enjoy a quiet environment. We are pet friendly and all tenants are required to do a background check.
Rent: $1,495 (water, sewer, trash, HOA, and Ken Caryl Ranch fee included)
Deposit: $1,495
Pet Deposit: $200 ($25/month pet rent per pet)
Lease Term: 12 months
Application Fee: $40 per applicant for the age of 18 and older (Includes a $20 charge for our administrative time to be applied toward the time it takes to process the application.)
-Amenities Include-
2 Walk-in Bedroom Closets
Full Balcony (beautiful view)
High Ceilings
Washer/Dryer Included
Gas Fireplace
Central Heat/AC
Dishwasher
Cable/Dish friendly
Free Parking
Outdoor Pool
To schedule a tour (either virtual or physical), please contact Eddie, the property manager, at 303-669-7867.
(RLNE4776488)