Mountain Gate III Condos

Comfortable living in the Ken Caryl neighborhood! This condo is located on the 2nd floor condo and has 2 bedrooms / 2baths. It is nestled in the Mountain Gate III complex and includes an outdoor seasonal pool. This is the ideal location for both commuting throughout the Denver southwest area and the DTC, plus having close amenities such as hiking trails, 2 grocery shopping outlets, and the Ken Caryl Valley Ranch community center. We are looking for tenants who enjoy a quiet environment. We are pet friendly and all tenants are required to do a background check.



Rent: $1,495 (water, sewer, trash, HOA, and Ken Caryl Ranch fee included)

Deposit: $1,495

Pet Deposit: $200 ($25/month pet rent per pet)

Lease Term: 12 months

Application Fee: $40 per applicant for the age of 18 and older (Includes a $20 charge for our administrative time to be applied toward the time it takes to process the application.)



-Amenities Include-

2 Walk-in Bedroom Closets

Full Balcony (beautiful view)

High Ceilings

Washer/Dryer Included

Gas Fireplace

Central Heat/AC

Dishwasher

Cable/Dish friendly

Free Parking

Outdoor Pool



To schedule a tour (either virtual or physical), please contact Eddie, the property manager, at 303-669-7867.



