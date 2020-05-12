All apartments in Ken Caryl
Ken Caryl, CO
9692 West Coco Circle
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:45 PM

9692 West Coco Circle

9692 West Coco Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9692 West Coco Circle, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Watch tour available on our website!
***Available for move in 5/15/2020***
Rent - $1,550
Deposit - $1,550
No smokers.
Small dog possible with an additional $500 deposit.

Updated 2nd floor condo in Littleton! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Updates throughout to include newer flooring, stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer! Central Air Conditioning. Deck! Gas Fireplace! 1-car detached garage (#154) with garage door opener. Minutes to C-470, RTD, area restaurants, shops and parks!!

**Parking - 1-car garage PLUS one unassigned space.

**If the property comes with an ice maker, clothes washer and/or clothes dryer they are there for your use and convenience and will not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9692 West Coco Circle have any available units?
9692 West Coco Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9692 West Coco Circle have?
Some of 9692 West Coco Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9692 West Coco Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9692 West Coco Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9692 West Coco Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9692 West Coco Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9692 West Coco Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9692 West Coco Circle offers parking.
Does 9692 West Coco Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9692 West Coco Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9692 West Coco Circle have a pool?
No, 9692 West Coco Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9692 West Coco Circle have accessible units?
No, 9692 West Coco Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9692 West Coco Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9692 West Coco Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9692 West Coco Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9692 West Coco Circle has units with air conditioning.
