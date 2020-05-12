9692 West Coco Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Watch tour available on our website!

***Available for move in 5/15/2020***

Rent - $1,550

Deposit - $1,550

No smokers.

Small dog possible with an additional $500 deposit.



Updated 2nd floor condo in Littleton! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Updates throughout to include newer flooring, stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer! Central Air Conditioning. Deck! Gas Fireplace! 1-car detached garage (#154) with garage door opener. Minutes to C-470, RTD, area restaurants, shops and parks!!



**Parking - 1-car garage PLUS one unassigned space.



**If the property comes with an ice maker, clothes washer and/or clothes dryer they are there for your use and convenience and will not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.

Contact us to schedule a showing.