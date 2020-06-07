All apartments in Ken Caryl
9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107

9691 West Coco Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9691 West Coco Circle, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
online portal
Spacious Corner Unit 2BD, 2BA Littleton Condo with Patio, Near Parks and Trails - Located just minutes from Chatfield State Park and Reservoir as well as several other parks and the mountains, this corner unit condo features a patio and stainless steel appliances. The condo has access to several HOA amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor pool. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mjHZi21n98&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are not allowed.
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee which includes water, sewer, trash and access to HOA facilities.
*Lease Initiation Fee: $250
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4763014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 have any available units?
9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 have?
Some of 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 pet-friendly?
No, 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 offer parking?
No, 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 does not offer parking.
Does 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 have a pool?
Yes, 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 has a pool.
Does 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
