9691 West Coco Circle Unit 107

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool online portal

Spacious Corner Unit 2BD, 2BA Littleton Condo with Patio, Near Parks and Trails - Located just minutes from Chatfield State Park and Reservoir as well as several other parks and the mountains, this corner unit condo features a patio and stainless steel appliances. The condo has access to several HOA amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor pool. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mjHZi21n98&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets are not allowed.

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee which includes water, sewer, trash and access to HOA facilities.

*Lease Initiation Fee: $250

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE4763014)