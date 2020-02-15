All apartments in Ken Caryl
9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F

9603 West Chatfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9603 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 2 Bed 2 Bath Littleton Townhouse! Great Location! Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!

Available NOW, is this fantastic Littleton town home located between Kipling and Garrison on Chatfield Ave.

At approx. 1095 sq. ft. this town home includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, outdoor attached shed, fenced yard, and 1 assigned parking space.

Amenities include a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave, and gas fireplace. There is also a washer and dryer in unit as well as central AC for warm Colorado days.

Rent is $1,650.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,650.00 required for the security deposit or ask about our Surety Bond option for minimal move in cost. Water, sewer, and trash are included with the rent! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas!

Pets are negotiable at this property with $50/month pet rent as well as a $200 deposit per dog or $400 deposit per cat.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE1916436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F have any available units?
9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F have?
Some of 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F currently offering any rent specials?
9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F pet-friendly?
No, 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F offer parking?
Yes, 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F offers parking.
Does 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F have a pool?
No, 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F does not have a pool.
Does 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F have accessible units?
No, 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F has units with dishwashers.
Does 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F has units with air conditioning.

