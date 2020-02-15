9603 W. Chatfield Ave. #F

Amenities

Fantastic 2 Bed 2 Bath Littleton Townhouse! Great Location! Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!



Available NOW, is this fantastic Littleton town home located between Kipling and Garrison on Chatfield Ave.



At approx. 1095 sq. ft. this town home includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, outdoor attached shed, fenced yard, and 1 assigned parking space.



Amenities include a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave, and gas fireplace. There is also a washer and dryer in unit as well as central AC for warm Colorado days.



Rent is $1,650.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,650.00 required for the security deposit or ask about our Surety Bond option for minimal move in cost. Water, sewer, and trash are included with the rent! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas!



Pets are negotiable at this property with $50/month pet rent as well as a $200 deposit per dog or $400 deposit per cat.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



