Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 Story Townhouse with Great Southwest Location features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Clean Floors, Fireplace, Washer and Dryer. Small Fenced Yard might allow small dog. Private End Unit Backs to Greenbelt. Covered parking, Attic fan and AC unit. Available now! . Call Sarah Snead at 720-924-8984 or email SarahSnead@WoodruffPM.com for additional information or to arrange a showing. Ask about an extended lease!