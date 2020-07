Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Comfortable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House for Rent - Welcome home to this comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch house. It comes with a master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer. It is pet friendly and has a fenced in yard. Don't miss out and call Mikael today to see if you qualify.



(RLNE5763233)