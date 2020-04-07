8708 S Allison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 game room parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Come check out this remodeled ranch in an eclectic neighborhood in Meadowbrook Heights. Through most of the main floor is updated luxury vinyl wood plank flooring. The kitchen is updated from top to bottom with brand new cabinetry, flooring, recessed lighting and granite countertops. All new stainless steel appliances are included in the rental including microwave and dishwasher. No expense was spared updating this kitchen! The kitchen is connected to the garage via a walkthrough breezeway and includes a pantry. The dining area is connected to the kitchen for a great space for entertaining and family meals.



The living room has new flooring, fresh paint (like the whole house) and a bay window to allow for plenty of light. There are 3 bedrooms on the main floor, including the master. The master bath has new tile flooring, vanity cabinets, mirror and light fixture and is a ¾ bath. The hallway bath is mostly updated with a brand new double vanity cabinets, mirrors, light fixtures and new modern tile flooring. This bath includes a full bath tub.



This home is available on April 1, 2020



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.



Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease and up to 24-months



The basement is a finished space that includes two additional rooms that are perfect for an office, playroom, game room or additional storage. There is a ¾ bathroom with new vanity and mirror. The utility room is spacious and is perfect for some extra storage. This area has hookups for your washer and dryer.



The landscape is currently being cleaned up with the bushes in the front to be removed very soon. This is a large yard with mature landscaping. The backyard is fully fenced in with mature fruit trees (apple, peach, pear and nectarine). This is a perfect space for someone who likes to garden.



The fourth bedroom is located in the basement. It is a very large room with brand new carpeting, new recessed lighting and freshly painted.



This neighborhood is right off of C-470 with easy access to Chatfield Reservoir, Red Rocks and Roxborough State Park. The Mineral light rail station is just 5 minutes away with easy access to downtown. There are plenty of trails, walking paths. The school bus stop is just a few houses away and the house is near the public swimming pool and several area parks.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash and Recycling),$40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/8708-S-ALLISON-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET



Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: April 1, 2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY



More Information:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)



Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant



First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries



GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee



LEASE DURATION: 12-24 Months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*