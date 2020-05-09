8496 S Hoyt Way Unit 204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym on-site laundry parking pool

2 Bed/2 Bath, 1183 Sqft - 8496 S Hoyt Way - Available Now. 2 Bed, 2 Bath condo with 1183 Sqft and reserved covered parking space. Includes french door refrigerator, built-in microwave, glass-top stove/oven, dishwasher, living room, dining area, gas fireplace, central heat & air, balcony, oval tub, laundry room with washer & dryer, community pool and fitness center. Included one covered reserved parking space. Small pets allowed (under 35 lbs) with $250 refundable Pet Deposit per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit: $1,595

Application Fee: $50 / adult

Air Filter Program: $10 / month

Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



(RLNE5639666)