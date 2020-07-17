All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:38 AM

7468 S. Alkire Street, Unit #308

7468 South Alkire Street · (303) 668-1036
Location

7468 South Alkire Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Mountain Gate Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Rare Penthouse level 3 BR / 3 BA townhome in popular Mountain Gate complex in Littleton. Two-levels. Total 1,320 finished square feet. Master, master bath, and guest bedroom with full bath on 1st level. Upstairs is loft, with bedroom and another bathroom. Nice kitchen and dining room area. Wood floors, ample storage and walk-in closets. Balcony to enjoy the views of the foothills. Washer/ dryer in unit. Central air-conditioning! Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Storage room off of balcony. Nice community with pool. Great location close to C470 (3 blocks), restaurants and grocery stores. Plenty of open parking PLUS assigned Carport! Water, sewer, trash, snow removal and grounds maintenance included. Jefferson County School District (Ute Meadows Elementary, Deer Creek MS, Chatfield HS). Non-smoking. No pets. Available September 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

