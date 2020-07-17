7468 S. Alkire Street, Unit #308

Amenities

Rare Penthouse level 3 BR / 3 BA townhome in popular Mountain Gate complex in Littleton. Two-levels. Total 1,320 finished square feet. Master, master bath, and guest bedroom with full bath on 1st level. Upstairs is loft, with bedroom and another bathroom. Nice kitchen and dining room area. Wood floors, ample storage and walk-in closets. Balcony to enjoy the views of the foothills. Washer/ dryer in unit. Central air-conditioning! Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Storage room off of balcony. Nice community with pool. Great location close to C470 (3 blocks), restaurants and grocery stores. Plenty of open parking PLUS assigned Carport! Water, sewer, trash, snow removal and grounds maintenance included. Jefferson County School District (Ute Meadows Elementary, Deer Creek MS, Chatfield HS). Non-smoking. No pets. Available September 1st!