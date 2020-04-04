All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:59 AM

7409 S. Alkire St. #101

7409 South Alkire Street · No Longer Available
Ken Caryl
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

7409 South Alkire Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Mountain Gate Condominiums

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 BD 1.5 BA Apartment in Littleton!! Available NOW!!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!

Available NOW is this excellent 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment located near Meadows Golf Club!! The unit has includes a fridge and electric range, and beautiful flooring through out!! The complex offers many amenities for residents, including a swimming pool and recreational sports! Close to the Chatfield Senior High School, groceries, bars and an array of restaurants! So close to the mountains, you can smell that fresh mountain air!

The unit includes, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, central AC to keep you cool and full size washer and dryer! Rent is $1,495 per month and water, sewer and trash is billed back at $45 a month. A minimum damage deposit of $1,495 is also required.

Tenants are responsible electricity and gas. Water, sewer, and trash are billed back by landlord.

Pets are negotiable. With a monthly pet rent of $50 per month. There is a $200.00 dog deposit, and a $400.00 cat deposit.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3359489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 have any available units?
7409 S. Alkire St. #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 have?
Some of 7409 S. Alkire St. #101's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 currently offering any rent specials?
7409 S. Alkire St. #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 pet-friendly?
No, 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 offer parking?
No, 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 does not offer parking.
Does 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 have a pool?
Yes, 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 has a pool.
Does 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 have accessible units?
No, 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7409 S. Alkire St. #101 has units with air conditioning.
