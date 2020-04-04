7409 S. Alkire St. #101

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

2 BD 1.5 BA Apartment in Littleton!! Available NOW!!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!



Available NOW is this excellent 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment located near Meadows Golf Club!! The unit has includes a fridge and electric range, and beautiful flooring through out!! The complex offers many amenities for residents, including a swimming pool and recreational sports! Close to the Chatfield Senior High School, groceries, bars and an array of restaurants! So close to the mountains, you can smell that fresh mountain air!



The unit includes, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, central AC to keep you cool and full size washer and dryer! Rent is $1,495 per month and water, sewer and trash is billed back at $45 a month. A minimum damage deposit of $1,495 is also required.



Tenants are responsible electricity and gas. Water, sewer, and trash are billed back by landlord.



Pets are negotiable. With a monthly pet rent of $50 per month. There is a $200.00 dog deposit, and a $400.00 cat deposit.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3359489)