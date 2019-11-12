6994 S. Garrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath Home w/5 Car Garage! - This Beautiful home is located in the highly desired Hillside neighborhood which is close to Wadsworth & Coal Mine Rd. It features a Large bright open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining. Main floor Study/Bedroom, 3/4 bath room, formal dining with mood lighting, Living room has a Gas Fire place, mood lighting and surround sound Speakers. Large open Kitchen with Gas cook top, Double Ovens, lots of cabinets, walk in pantry and quartz counter tops. Large 2nd dining/nook that accesses the back yard with a large cement patio with Gas hook ups for Grill or Fire Pit. The main floor Laundry with utility sink/mud room & laundry chute that leads to the upstairs master bedroom. Upper floor has a Large Master with 5 pc bath with marble counters and XXL walk in closet. There are also 3 additional bed rooms and another full bath. The full unfinished basement has full size widows for extra light, Radon Reduction System, Whole House Humidifier, Whole House Water Purifier. The newer Roof has Hail Resistant Solar shingles which reduces your monthly energy bill and of course there is Central A/C and a Sprinkler System. This is a MUST see home with so much to offer that you will have to come see it for yourself to appreciate!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5182013)