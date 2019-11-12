All apartments in Ken Caryl
Find more places like 6994 S. Garrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
6994 S. Garrison Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

6994 S. Garrison Street

6994 South Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ken Caryl
See all
Stony Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6994 South Garrison Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath Home w/5 Car Garage! - This Beautiful home is located in the highly desired Hillside neighborhood which is close to Wadsworth & Coal Mine Rd. It features a Large bright open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining. Main floor Study/Bedroom, 3/4 bath room, formal dining with mood lighting, Living room has a Gas Fire place, mood lighting and surround sound Speakers. Large open Kitchen with Gas cook top, Double Ovens, lots of cabinets, walk in pantry and quartz counter tops. Large 2nd dining/nook that accesses the back yard with a large cement patio with Gas hook ups for Grill or Fire Pit. The main floor Laundry with utility sink/mud room & laundry chute that leads to the upstairs master bedroom. Upper floor has a Large Master with 5 pc bath with marble counters and XXL walk in closet. There are also 3 additional bed rooms and another full bath. The full unfinished basement has full size widows for extra light, Radon Reduction System, Whole House Humidifier, Whole House Water Purifier. The newer Roof has Hail Resistant Solar shingles which reduces your monthly energy bill and of course there is Central A/C and a Sprinkler System. This is a MUST see home with so much to offer that you will have to come see it for yourself to appreciate!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6994 S. Garrison Street have any available units?
6994 S. Garrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 6994 S. Garrison Street have?
Some of 6994 S. Garrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6994 S. Garrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
6994 S. Garrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6994 S. Garrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 6994 S. Garrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 6994 S. Garrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 6994 S. Garrison Street offers parking.
Does 6994 S. Garrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6994 S. Garrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6994 S. Garrison Street have a pool?
No, 6994 S. Garrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 6994 S. Garrison Street have accessible units?
No, 6994 S. Garrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6994 S. Garrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6994 S. Garrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6994 S. Garrison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6994 S. Garrison Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl Apartments with Balcony
Ken Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ken Caryl Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs