Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

5951 South Estes Street

5951 South Estes Street · No Longer Available
Location

5951 South Estes Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80123
Kipling Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom House will welcome you with 2760 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups, ceiling fans, skylights, solar panels, and vaulted ceilings! Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage!

Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the deck, patio, and fenced backyard! Within walking distance is clement park. Also nearby is Taste of Philly restaurant, Southwest Plaza shopping mall, and Chanson Plaza. Travel is easy with quick access to Wadsworth Blv!

Nearby schools include Colorow Elementary School, Governors Ranch Elementary, and Westridge Elementary.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5951 South Estes Street have any available units?
5951 South Estes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 5951 South Estes Street have?
Some of 5951 South Estes Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5951 South Estes Street currently offering any rent specials?
5951 South Estes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5951 South Estes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5951 South Estes Street is pet friendly.
Does 5951 South Estes Street offer parking?
Yes, 5951 South Estes Street offers parking.
Does 5951 South Estes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5951 South Estes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5951 South Estes Street have a pool?
No, 5951 South Estes Street does not have a pool.
Does 5951 South Estes Street have accessible units?
No, 5951 South Estes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5951 South Estes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5951 South Estes Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5951 South Estes Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5951 South Estes Street has units with air conditioning.
