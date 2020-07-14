5951 South Estes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom House will welcome you with 2760 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups, ceiling fans, skylights, solar panels, and vaulted ceilings! Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage!



Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the deck, patio, and fenced backyard! Within walking distance is clement park. Also nearby is Taste of Philly restaurant, Southwest Plaza shopping mall, and Chanson Plaza. Travel is easy with quick access to Wadsworth Blv!



Nearby schools include Colorow Elementary School, Governors Ranch Elementary, and Westridge Elementary.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash care.



