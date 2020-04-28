11890 Elkhead Range Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Mtn views, 3bed 2.5ba 2car bsmt soaring ceilings FP nice park in complex, patio area - lease check out our website for more pictures and to check out our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com.

Available 3/1/19. Awesome townhome with 2 car garage attached. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Unfinished basement. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Large kitchen with patio doors out to deck. Main floor laundry hookups only and 1/2 bath. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and master has it's own bath and walk in closet. Fireplace. community with it's own park. Water, sewer and trash are included in HOA. Owner pays for the HOA payment. Application fee is $45 per adult. Deposit is the same as the rent payment. Pets are acceptable if approved and an extra deposit per pet of $100. Max 2 pets. Please drive by and take a look at the complex and where this unit sits before setting up a showing. The front faces a greenbelt. Lots of mountain views. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 303/570-4285 with maybe quicker service...be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



