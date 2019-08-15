All apartments in Ken Caryl
Ken Caryl, CO
11866 Blacktail Mountain
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:05 PM

11866 Blacktail Mountain

11866 Blacktail Mtn · No Longer Available
Location

11866 Blacktail Mtn, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Ken Caryl Ranch North Plains

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Ranch Style home freshly painted, custom kitchen with extensive natural stone tile and granite counter tops. It has gas cook-top and double ovens, and roomy eat-in dining space. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, fireplace, rear French doors leading to the quaint backyard with stamped concrete patio, storage. Main level futures 2 spacious bedrooms and Master Suite. Master suite bathroom includes illuminated ceiling shower stall complete with granite and walk-in cedar lined closet. Finished basement includes a spacious living room/rec. room, office or non-conforming room with bathroom with built-in shower. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups with storage. Attached two car garage . Easy access to highway 470, near Meadows Golf Club, walking distance to the local grocery store, drug store and several dinning experiences. Kaiser Permanent with in half mile.
There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, 25lbs under is $25.00 pet rent per pet per month, over 25lbs is $50 pet rent per pet per month Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS
Click the link at the top to see photos. Contact our office to pre-qualify and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com
Associated Broker Realty, Inc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11866 Blacktail Mountain have any available units?
11866 Blacktail Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 11866 Blacktail Mountain have?
Some of 11866 Blacktail Mountain's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11866 Blacktail Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
11866 Blacktail Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11866 Blacktail Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, 11866 Blacktail Mountain is pet friendly.
Does 11866 Blacktail Mountain offer parking?
Yes, 11866 Blacktail Mountain offers parking.
Does 11866 Blacktail Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11866 Blacktail Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11866 Blacktail Mountain have a pool?
No, 11866 Blacktail Mountain does not have a pool.
Does 11866 Blacktail Mountain have accessible units?
No, 11866 Blacktail Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does 11866 Blacktail Mountain have units with dishwashers?
No, 11866 Blacktail Mountain does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11866 Blacktail Mountain have units with air conditioning?
No, 11866 Blacktail Mountain does not have units with air conditioning.
