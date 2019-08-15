11866 Blacktail Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Ranch Style home freshly painted, custom kitchen with extensive natural stone tile and granite counter tops. It has gas cook-top and double ovens, and roomy eat-in dining space. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, fireplace, rear French doors leading to the quaint backyard with stamped concrete patio, storage. Main level futures 2 spacious bedrooms and Master Suite. Master suite bathroom includes illuminated ceiling shower stall complete with granite and walk-in cedar lined closet. Finished basement includes a spacious living room/rec. room, office or non-conforming room with bathroom with built-in shower. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups with storage. Attached two car garage . Easy access to highway 470, near Meadows Golf Club, walking distance to the local grocery store, drug store and several dinning experiences. Kaiser Permanent with in half mile.

There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, 25lbs under is $25.00 pet rent per pet per month, over 25lbs is $50 pet rent per pet per month Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS

Click the link at the top to see photos. Contact our office to pre-qualify and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com

Associated Broker Realty, Inc.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.