11866 Blacktail Mountain

Beautiful Ranch Style home freshly painted, custom kitchen with extensive natural stone tile and granite counter tops. It has gas cook-top and double ovens, and roomy eat-in dining space. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, fireplace, rear French doors leading to the quaint backyard with stamped concrete patio, storage. Main level futures 2 spacious bedrooms and Master Suite. Master suite bathroom includes illuminated ceiling shower stall complete with granite and walk-in cedar lined closet. Finished basement includes a spacious living room/rec. room, office or non-conforming room with bathroom with built-in shower. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups with storage. Attached two car garage . Easy access to highway 470, near Meadows Golf Club, walking distance to the local grocery store, drug store and several dinning experiences. Kaiser Permanent with in half mile.
There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, 25lbs under is $25.00 pet rent per pet per month, over 25lbs is $50 pet rent per pet per month Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS
