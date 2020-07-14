Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill carport clubhouse hot tub

Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community. One-of-a-kind features, coupled with a great location in the Northern Colorado area, will convince you that The Gateway at 2534 is the luxury Johnstown apartment community you have been searching for. Residents of our designer community enjoy a wide variety of spacious and refined one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Each luxury Loveland apartment features hardwood style flooring, custom cabinetry, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, and generous closet space. Breathtaking views come standard from the inside and outside of our Johnstown apartments. They offer private terraces and large windows that flood your living space with natural light. Two-inch faux wood blinds and contemporary brushed nickel fixtures are just two of the finishing touches that will have you ready to make The Gateway at 2534 your new apartment home. When you add in the spa-inspired baths with standing showers or oval tubs, and pristine granite counters, you will learn why our residents feel like they live in a resort and cannot wait to come home to their luxury apartment. If our indoor amenities are not enough to blow you away, the addition of truly lavish community amenities are certain to take your breath away. Our community offers garages with attached corridor access, reserved covered parking, and inspiring mountain views. To top it off, we have true resort-style features available to all residents, like an iCafe with complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi, BBQ grills for outdoor entertaining, a rooftop retreat space, a top-of-the-line virtual fitness center and workout facility, and a tanning deck and spa area right by our heated saltwater swimming pool. You can even keep your four-legged friends fit with our fenced off dog area. Everything you desire and more can be found at our Johnstown apartments that are centrally located near all the best shopping, dining, and entertainment near Loveland, CO, and are perfect for commuters across the metropolitan area. Contact the staff of The Gateway at 2534 today and start living the life you have always wanted. Schedule a visit with us today, and see just what you have been missing.