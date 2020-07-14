All apartments in Johnstown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Gateway at 2534

5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard · (970) 500-5039
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO 80534

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G-309 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit I-210 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit B-203 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit I-312 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,563

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit C-205 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,593

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit C-111 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,603

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit C-207 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,936

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gateway at 2534.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community. One-of-a-kind features, coupled with a great location in the Northern Colorado area, will convince you that The Gateway at 2534 is the luxury Johnstown apartment community you have been searching for. Residents of our designer community enjoy a wide variety of spacious and refined one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Each luxury Loveland apartment features hardwood style flooring, custom cabinetry, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, and generous closet space. Breathtaking views come standard from the inside and outside of our Johnstown apartments. They offer private terraces and large windows that flood your living space with natural light. Two-inch faux wood blinds and contemporary brushed nickel fixtures are just two of the finishing touches that will have you ready to make The Gateway at 2534 your new apartment home. When you add in the spa-inspired baths with standing showers or oval tubs, and pristine granite counters, you will learn why our residents feel like they live in a resort and cannot wait to come home to their luxury apartment. If our indoor amenities are not enough to blow you away, the addition of truly lavish community amenities are certain to take your breath away. Our community offers garages with attached corridor access, reserved covered parking, and inspiring mountain views. To top it off, we have true resort-style features available to all residents, like an iCafe with complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi, BBQ grills for outdoor entertaining, a rooftop retreat space, a top-of-the-line virtual fitness center and workout facility, and a tanning deck and spa area right by our heated saltwater swimming pool. You can even keep your four-legged friends fit with our fenced off dog area. Everything you desire and more can be found at our Johnstown apartments that are centrally located near all the best shopping, dining, and entertainment near Loveland, CO, and are perfect for commuters across the metropolitan area. Contact the staff of The Gateway at 2534 today and start living the life you have always wanted. Schedule a visit with us today, and see just what you have been missing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $23.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, Bull Terrier, Chow-Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, German Shepherd, Pit Bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Shar Pei, Siberian Husky, ferrets, rabbits, 80lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $35/month, detached garage $125-$150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gateway at 2534 have any available units?
Gateway at 2534 has 21 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gateway at 2534 have?
Some of Gateway at 2534's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway at 2534 currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway at 2534 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gateway at 2534 pet-friendly?
Yes, Gateway at 2534 is pet friendly.
Does Gateway at 2534 offer parking?
Yes, Gateway at 2534 offers parking.
Does Gateway at 2534 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gateway at 2534 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway at 2534 have a pool?
Yes, Gateway at 2534 has a pool.
Does Gateway at 2534 have accessible units?
No, Gateway at 2534 does not have accessible units.
Does Gateway at 2534 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gateway at 2534 has units with dishwashers.
Does Gateway at 2534 have units with air conditioning?
No, Gateway at 2534 does not have units with air conditioning.

