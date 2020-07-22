All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

13959 W 5th Ave

13959 West 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13959 West 5th Avenue, Jefferson County, CO 80401
Sixth Avenue West

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom - Amazing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in the perfect area! Close to Colorado Mills Mall, Red Rocks Community College, Multiple Parks, and the Light Rail. New carpet throughout the home and updated hard wood in the living room make this home a renters dream. This home has 3 bedrooms on the main level and one in the finished basement. Not to mention this property also has a large fenced back yard! Schedule a tour ASAP because this beautiful property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5321097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13959 W 5th Ave have any available units?
13959 W 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, CO.
Is 13959 W 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13959 W 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13959 W 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13959 W 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13959 W 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 13959 W 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13959 W 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13959 W 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13959 W 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 13959 W 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13959 W 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 13959 W 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13959 W 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13959 W 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13959 W 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13959 W 5th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
