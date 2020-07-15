Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:12 PM

279 Apartments for rent in Holly Hills, CO with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
37 Units Available
Goldsmith
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,260
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1158 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Goldsmith
2471 S Ivanhoe Place
2471 South Ivanhoe Place, Holly Hills, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2600 sqft
2471 S Ivanhoe Place Available 08/07/20 HOLLY HILLS RENOVATED RANCH 5BDR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hills
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
University Park
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
32 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$909
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
14 Units Available
Virginia Village
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
890 sqft
Located in the heart of picturesque Denver, Asbury Plaza combines a neighborhood setting with the conveniences of modern living.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
10 Units Available
Goldsmith
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
3 Units Available
Goldsmith
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
The Croft is a colorful and trendy home with an ultra-modern indoor swimming area and stylish decor throughout. With easy access to I-25, The Croft is city living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated January 6 at 06:43 PM
16 Units Available
University Hills
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1130 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
1888 S Jackson St Apt 507
1888 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1617 sqft
Spacious Updated Condo with Access to the Community Indoor Swimming Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Located minutes from the DU Campus! You will love the updates to this condo.

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
University Hills
3006 S Clermont Dr
3006 South Clermont Drive, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Available 05/20/20 House for Rent University Hills - Property Id: 262784 Completely remodeled!!! PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED HOME!! NO ATTENTION TO DETAIL HAS BEEN LEFT UNDONE AND SHOWS LIKE NEW!! new roof, front sidewalk, real mahogany wood and

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
University Hills
4120 E Warren Ave Unit 2
4120 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1464 sqft
AVAILABLE First Week of September -- 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome located in the heart of South Denver. **THIS PROPERTY IS ZONED FOR LIVE/WORK** Private and secure 2 car attached garage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampden
7017 East Girard Avenue
7017 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1825 sqft
Available NOW! 2 bed + loft + study! No yard maintenance or snow shoveling! - Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "https://my.matterport.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
2355 S Monroe St
2355 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
5 Bedrooms
$5,675
5719 sqft
2355 S Monroe St Available 09/05/20 Modern Home in Observatory Park - Modern Home in Observatory Park.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hills
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
25 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,359
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,307
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 09:10 PM
38 Units Available
Hampden
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1478 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry and granite countertops. Heated swimming pool and spa available year-round. Less than a mile to High Line Canal Trail.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
3 Units Available
Speer
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Cordova Apartments in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
8 Units Available
Speer
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,040
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
835 sqft
Come home to this luxurious apartment community distinguished by a premier location offering all the conveniences of city living.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
Overland
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1065 sqft
Large luxury community just minutes away from downtown Denver. Spacious homes have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washer/dryer. Community has a resort-style pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
30 Units Available
Hampden South
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
Hampden
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,294
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1120 sqft
Renovated units that are located around many community amenities, such as three different pools, a renovated clubhouse, a basketball court, and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
26 Units Available
Hampden South
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,335
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
39 Units Available
Hampden South
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
5 Units Available
Indian Creek
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,367
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1020 sqft
Pet-friendly living with up to three pets allowed and a spacious on-site dog park. On-site property manager and courtesy patrol. Immediate access to the High Line Canal Trail for walking and biking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Holly Hills, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Holly Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

