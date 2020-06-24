Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

3004 S. Holly Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and Bright 3-Bedroom Home Coming Soon! - Beautiful and bright 3bedroom/1bathroom home located in the Holly Hills neighborhood with convenient access to I25, Yale light rail station, and miles of trails on the High Line Canal!



The house is bright and open with lots of windows for natural light. Enjoy the hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, gas stove, kitchen island, separate laundry room, and carport. You'll fall in love with the huge backyard complete with a covered patio and additional storage options.



**This property does not have air conditioning**



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and snow removal.

Pets may be considered with an additional pet deposit.

Call/text/email to schedule your personal tour!



