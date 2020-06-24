All apartments in Holly Hills
Holly Hills, CO
3004 S. Holly Place
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3004 S. Holly Place

3004 South Holly Place · No Longer Available
Location

3004 South Holly Place, Holly Hills, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3004 S. Holly Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and Bright 3-Bedroom Home Coming Soon! - Beautiful and bright 3bedroom/1bathroom home located in the Holly Hills neighborhood with convenient access to I25, Yale light rail station, and miles of trails on the High Line Canal!

The house is bright and open with lots of windows for natural light. Enjoy the hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, gas stove, kitchen island, separate laundry room, and carport. You'll fall in love with the huge backyard complete with a covered patio and additional storage options.

**This property does not have air conditioning**

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and snow removal.
Pets may be considered with an additional pet deposit.
Call/text/email to schedule your personal tour!

(RLNE4673734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 S. Holly Place have any available units?
3004 S. Holly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Hills, CO.
What amenities does 3004 S. Holly Place have?
Some of 3004 S. Holly Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 S. Holly Place currently offering any rent specials?
3004 S. Holly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 S. Holly Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 S. Holly Place is pet friendly.
Does 3004 S. Holly Place offer parking?
Yes, 3004 S. Holly Place offers parking.
Does 3004 S. Holly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 S. Holly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 S. Holly Place have a pool?
No, 3004 S. Holly Place does not have a pool.
Does 3004 S. Holly Place have accessible units?
No, 3004 S. Holly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 S. Holly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 S. Holly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 S. Holly Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3004 S. Holly Place has units with air conditioning.
