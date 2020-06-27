Amenities
2820 S Ivanhoe St Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Home in Gaiser Holly Hills! - This spacious house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a finished basement. One of the bedrooms is located in the basement. It has one car attached garage. This house has a new roof, furnace, water heater, electrical, refinished hardwood floors and double pane windows. Great kitchen with updated appliances. This house also features a large backyard for enjoying sunny days!
This is a must see home in a nice neighborhood. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home.
Desirable location in Cherry Creek school district, close to the high-line canal and light rail station. Easy access to I-25, DTC and Bible Park.
This house is ready for move-in.
*Rent is $2675 a month but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2600 a month if you do basic care and pay on time
* 1-year lease
* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet. Dogs needs to be under 15lbs. No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.
* Renter's Insurance is required.
* Application fee is $30 per adult
* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420
* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)
* All Utilities are tenant's responsibility.
* Performance Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to
move in via Electronic Cash Payment or Bank Deposit
* Appliance Included; refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and electric/gas range
For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:
1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move-in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed ($5275, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
*Note:
Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject to approval. The application fee is nonrefundable.
