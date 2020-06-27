All apartments in Holly Hills
2820 S Ivanhoe St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

2820 S Ivanhoe St

2820 South Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2820 South Ivanhoe Street, Holly Hills, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2820 S Ivanhoe St Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Home in Gaiser Holly Hills! - This spacious house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a finished basement. One of the bedrooms is located in the basement. It has one car attached garage. This house has a new roof, furnace, water heater, electrical, refinished hardwood floors and double pane windows. Great kitchen with updated appliances. This house also features a large backyard for enjoying sunny days!

This is a must see home in a nice neighborhood. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home.

Desirable location in Cherry Creek school district, close to the high-line canal and light rail station. Easy access to I-25, DTC and Bible Park.

This house is ready for move-in.

*Rent is $2675 a month but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2600 a month if you do basic care and pay on time
* 1-year lease
* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet. Dogs needs to be under 15lbs. No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.
* Renter's Insurance is required.
* Application fee is $30 per adult
* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420
* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)
* All Utilities are tenant's responsibility.
* Performance Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to
move in via Electronic Cash Payment or Bank Deposit
* Appliance Included; refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and electric/gas range

For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move-in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed ($5275, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

*Note:
Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject to approval. The application fee is nonrefundable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4133204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

