3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
6942 Roaring Fork Trail
6942 Roaring Fork Trail, Gunbarrel, CO
Rarely Available Remodeled Rancher in Idyllic Boulder Country Club! - Remodeled Rancher on Golf Course in Boulder! Gorgeous open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, hardwood floors, golf course views, and
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7422 Clubhouse Road
7422 Clubhouse Road, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1538 sqft
Gorgeous Gunbarrel Townhome in Boulder Country Club! - This townhome has everything you need to live in Boulder! Lots of light, spacious bedrooms, end unit, plenty of privacy and all the amenities! Large eat in kitchen, upgraded with stainless
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heatherwood
1 Unit Available
4730 Devonshire Street
4730 Devonshire Street, Gunbarrel, CO
4730 Devonshire Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful, spacious 5 bedroom family home in the Heatherwood Neighborhood - Large trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard, and a corner lot place the property in a beautiful setting.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Heatherwood
1 Unit Available
4444 Glencove Place
4444 Glencove Place, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,627
1600 sqft
4444 Glencove Place Available 04/11/20 Amazing Location! 3BR/2BA, living areas, great backyard, garage, more! - Rental homes in this neighborhood are few and far between so you don't want miss this 3BR/2BA home! Features: - New washer/dryer in
1 of 46
Last updated December 17 at 08:33am
Heatherwood
1 Unit Available
7885 Greenbriar Cir
7885 Greenbriar, Gunbarrel, CO
IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.
Results within 1 mile of Gunbarrel
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5882 Orchard Creek Lane
5882 Orchard Creek Lane, Boulder, CO
Come check out this bright and spacious home in Gunbarrel! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a huge three car garage, and a beautiful backyard.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5708 Table Top Court
5708 Table Top Court, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2500 sqft
Bright, Lofty 3 bed/2.5 bath House in Gunbarrel - Available NOW! - This lovely house is in a peaceful neighborhood in Gunbarrel, just steps away from a jogging trail.
Results within 5 miles of Gunbarrel
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Foothills
22 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,609
1415 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Boulder
2 Units Available
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,793
1208 sqft
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Whittier
16 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1067 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goss - Grove
11 Units Available
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Table Mesa North
1 Unit Available
3225 Dover Drive
3225 Dover Drive, Boulder, CO
Come tour this huge home located in South Boulder! This property features five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 2,250 square feet of livable space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
756 Gateway Circle
756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
612 W Grange Ct
612 W Grange Ct, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2130 sqft
*** Home is fairly new, It is close to Hygiene, CO and is about a block East from the corner of 75th and Nelson. Directions can also be found through Google Maps. *** Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Martin Acres
1 Unit Available
3895 Martin Drive
3895 Martin Drive, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1372 sqft
Come tour this beautiful home located in the heart of East Boulder! This home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a spacious backyard, and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3189 Westwood Court
3189 Westwood Court, Boulder, CO
Excellent location just off the Elmers Two Mile bike path with easy access to all Boulder has to offer. Flatirons views. Light and Bright 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse with brand new master suite.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Flatirons
1 Unit Available
1557 9th Street
1557 9th Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,163
838 sqft
Description This unit is in an amazing location within walking distance of both Pearl St (4 blocks) and Sanitas. Utilities: Gas, electric, heat, water, sewer, trash, recycling, and external lighting billed to tenant at $84/bedroom.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palo Park
1 Unit Available
2876 Madera Circle
2876 Madera Court, Boulder County, CO
Palo Park 4 bed 2 bath with garage, Solar and updates - Don't miss the opportunity to rent this remarkably well maintained home with a spacious yard and mature landscaping.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Martin Acres
1 Unit Available
340 43rd Street
340 South 43rd Street, Boulder, CO
340 43rd Street Available 07/07/20 Ranch Style Home for Rent in South Boulder with a 2-car Garage - Come and see this south Boulder ranch style home. There are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a detached 2 car garage and a bonus family room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3158 29th Street
3158 29th Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1954 sqft
3158 29th Street Available 07/30/20 Sensational Townhouse Overlooking Private Pond In A Great Location! - VIDEO OF PROPERTY COMING THIS WEEKEND. Call or email with questions. Current tenants have been in the property since 2015.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
805 Poplar Avenue
805 Poplar Avenue, Boulder, CO
805 Poplar Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Forest Glen Home Available August 1st! - Located at the base of the foothills in North Boulder, this gorgeous 4 bed/2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frasier Meadows
1 Unit Available
3901 Apache Court, Unit E
3901 Apache Court, Boulder, CO
3901 Apache Court, Unit E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and Bright Boulder Duplex for Lease! July1 st! - Beautiful Boulder Duplex- Spacious and Bright! NEW carpet going in on first floor and NEW LVT flooring in Kitchen! Beautiful mountain views
