Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:29 PM

7885 Greenbriar Cir

7885 Greenbriar · (720) 582-6829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7885 Greenbriar, Gunbarrel, CO 80301
Heatherwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/5f79f95469/gallery Pardon the mess were are still under construction doing renovations. The home is getting upgraded flooring, lighting, paint, etc. Rent is $2695/mo for 12+ month lease. Security deposit is $1500. $7/mo P/R fee. One-time $150 admin fee. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities. PET POLICY: Cats and Dogs, 2 pet max, $250 per pet, pet deposit and $25 per pet, pet rent per month. NO SEC 8. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7885 Greenbriar Cir have any available units?
7885 Greenbriar Cir has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7885 Greenbriar Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7885 Greenbriar Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7885 Greenbriar Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7885 Greenbriar Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7885 Greenbriar Cir offer parking?
No, 7885 Greenbriar Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7885 Greenbriar Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7885 Greenbriar Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7885 Greenbriar Cir have a pool?
No, 7885 Greenbriar Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7885 Greenbriar Cir have accessible units?
No, 7885 Greenbriar Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7885 Greenbriar Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7885 Greenbriar Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7885 Greenbriar Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7885 Greenbriar Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
