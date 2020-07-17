Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court dogs allowed

4682 White Rock Circle, Unit #10 Available 09/04/20 Gorgeous Gunbarrel One Bedroom for Lease! - Gorgeous Gunbarrel Condo for Lease! New Hardwood floors, beautifully tiled and painted wood burning fireplace, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets and counters. Spacious and bright bedroom with walk-in closet and balcony. Open and bright, large bathroom with newer tile and vanity. Washer and dryer included.



This Condo is on the second floor. Amenities include season swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, and private community park. Near transportation, shopping, restaurants, open space, and biking/hiking trails.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4218884)