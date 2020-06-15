218 Luxury Lane

Amenities

4 bedroom 3 bath carefree living in Glen Eagle. Brand New Carpet - Don't miss this carefree living patio home in Glenn Eagle.

close to I25 and the Air Force Academy.



Fantastic ranch style townhome with views of the Air Force Academy! Open concept with spacious kitchen, separate dining room and great room w/room for everything! Walk out to the balcony that has the best view of the Air Force Academy! Main level Master suite w/6 piece bath remodeled w/designer sinks & new tile back splash & tub surround. A full bath adjacent to laundry on the main level. Downstairs has a fun family room w/play area, three huge bedrooms w/walk-in closets & large full bath & office or extra bedroom. Really lovely!



This end unit ranch is in outstanding condition. Tile roof, 1 year old 50 gallon hot water heater, 4 year old furnace,A/c, Lots of storage space. The kitchen has newer black appliances, smooth top self-cleaning oven, built-in microwave and side by side refrigerator.



Lawn care and snow removal included in the rent.



Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.



Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property



Pet Policy Sorry No Pets. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.



1 year lease



Availability date may vary from what's advertised



This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado

Qualifications

-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount

-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee

-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work

-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants

-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments

-No evictions less than 7 years old

-Cannot be sex offender

-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met

-Apps processed first come first served

-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met

-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application

-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application

-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products

-No smoking allowed inside the home



(RLNE3891766)