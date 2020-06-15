All apartments in Gleneagle
218 Luxury Lane

218 Luxury Lane · (719) 249-5421
Location

218 Luxury Lane, Gleneagle, CO 80921

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 218 Luxury Lane · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
4 bedroom 3 bath carefree living in Glen Eagle. Brand New Carpet - Don't miss this carefree living patio home in Glenn Eagle.
close to I25 and the Air Force Academy.

Fantastic ranch style townhome with views of the Air Force Academy! Open concept with spacious kitchen, separate dining room and great room w/room for everything! Walk out to the balcony that has the best view of the Air Force Academy! Main level Master suite w/6 piece bath remodeled w/designer sinks & new tile back splash & tub surround. A full bath adjacent to laundry on the main level. Downstairs has a fun family room w/play area, three huge bedrooms w/walk-in closets & large full bath & office or extra bedroom. Really lovely!

This end unit ranch is in outstanding condition. Tile roof, 1 year old 50 gallon hot water heater, 4 year old furnace,A/c, Lots of storage space. The kitchen has newer black appliances, smooth top self-cleaning oven, built-in microwave and side by side refrigerator.

Lawn care and snow removal included in the rent.

Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.

Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property

Pet Policy Sorry No Pets. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.

1 year lease

Availability date may vary from what's advertised

This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado
Qualifications
-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work
-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants
-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments
-No evictions less than 7 years old
-Cannot be sex offender
-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met
-Apps processed first come first served
-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products
-No smoking allowed inside the home

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3891766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Luxury Lane have any available units?
218 Luxury Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Luxury Lane have?
Some of 218 Luxury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Luxury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
218 Luxury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Luxury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 218 Luxury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gleneagle.
Does 218 Luxury Lane offer parking?
No, 218 Luxury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 218 Luxury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Luxury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Luxury Lane have a pool?
No, 218 Luxury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 218 Luxury Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 218 Luxury Lane has accessible units.
Does 218 Luxury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Luxury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Luxury Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Luxury Lane has units with air conditioning.
