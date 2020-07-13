238 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
25 Units Available
Glendale
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,651
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Virginia Village
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
775 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Glendale
The Helix
1017 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,141
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units within a short distance of Cherry Creek Shopping District and Infinity Park. Community conveniences include a cafe, 24-hour gym, grill area, and more. Easy access to I-25.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Glendale
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
7 Units Available
Glendale
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
775 sqft
Comfortable, spacious units with ceiling fans, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Pet friendly. Right across the street from Infinity Park. Easy access to S Colorado Blvd.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Glendale
The Edge
4600 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1318 sqft
Stylish faux wood flooring. Patio or balcony for private outdoor space. Across the street from Infinity Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Glendale
The Rise
878 S Dexter St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1054 sqft
Abundant natural light. Indoor and outdoor pools. Controlled access with on-site management. Walking distance to the Cherry Creek Trail.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
7 Units Available
Virginia Village
Park Point
1045 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood floors, air-conditioning, and a patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. A pool for convenient relaxation and exercise. Very close to the Colorado Blvd Light Rail Station.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
15 Units Available
Cherry Creek
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,185
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,449
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
12 Units Available
Glendale
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,007
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
923 sqft
Recently renovated units with easy access to I-25. Sophisticated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or swim a few laps in the pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
18 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,389
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1185 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Virginia Village
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
20 Units Available
Virginia Village
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
25 Units Available
Washington Virginia Vale
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,044
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
804 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
17 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
16 Units Available
Virginia Village
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,152
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
21 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,410
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
165 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,772
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1479 sqft
Ready to take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle? Welcome to Gables Vista, Cherry Creek’s finest apartment home community only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
8 Units Available
Virginia Village
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,076
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,358
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
7 Units Available
Virginia Village
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
897 sqft
Welcoming courtyard features a pool, along with parking and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly atmosphere. Enjoy sitting by the fire or relaxing on a private patio in your own residence.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
45 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,928
1596 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,028
2210 sqft
Welcome to Denver's newest boutique community where luxury living is at its finest. Our residences are designed exclusively based on who you are, how you live, and where Service is our Signature Amenity.
Last updated June 22 at 03:40pm
86 Units Available
Cherry Creek
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Last updated October 3 at 07:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cherry Creek
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1163 sqft
LEED Gold certified with energy-efficient lighting and windows, plus charging station for electric vehicles. Outdoor rooftop lounge. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, studio for yoga/pilates and crossfit. Less than a mile to the Cherry Creek Trail.
