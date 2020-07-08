5116 Dvorak Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included gym air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court elevator gym on-site laundry playground internet access

This studio apartment is located in the basement of a single family home. All utilities included and street parking on North side. It has it's own private entry on the North side of the house including a small fenced area. Large, open living space with kitchen area that includes cabinets, a double sink and refrigerator. The bathroom is a 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub). This unit has a full size washer and dryer located in it's own laundry room that includes extra storage space. Located in Summit View Estates. The community park with a pavilion, playground and basketball courts only a block away. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990