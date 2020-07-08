5116 Dvorak Cir

Amenities
This studio apartment is located in the basement of a single family home. All utilities included and street parking on North side. It has it's own private entry on the North side of the house including a small fenced area. Large, open living space with kitchen area that includes cabinets, a double sink and refrigerator. The bathroom is a 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub). This unit has a full size washer and dryer located in it's own laundry room that includes extra storage space. Located in Summit View Estates. The community park with a pavilion, playground and basketball courts only a block away. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990