All apartments in Frederick
Find more places like 5116 Dvorak Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frederick, CO
/
5116 Dvorak Cir
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:37 PM

5116 Dvorak Cir

5116 Dvorak Circle · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5116 Dvorak Circle, Frederick, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
gym
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
playground
internet access
This studio apartment is located in the basement of a single family home. All utilities included and street parking on North side. It has it's own private entry on the North side of the house including a small fenced area. Large, open living space with kitchen area that includes cabinets, a double sink and refrigerator. The bathroom is a 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub). This unit has a full size washer and dryer located in it's own laundry room that includes extra storage space. Located in Summit View Estates. The community park with a pavilion, playground and basketball courts only a block away. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Dvorak Cir have any available units?
5116 Dvorak Cir has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5116 Dvorak Cir have?
Some of 5116 Dvorak Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Dvorak Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Dvorak Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Dvorak Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5116 Dvorak Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5116 Dvorak Cir offer parking?
No, 5116 Dvorak Cir does not offer parking.
Does 5116 Dvorak Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5116 Dvorak Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Dvorak Cir have a pool?
No, 5116 Dvorak Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5116 Dvorak Cir have accessible units?
No, 5116 Dvorak Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Dvorak Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5116 Dvorak Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5116 Dvorak Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5116 Dvorak Cir has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5116 Dvorak Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, CONiwot, COGunbarrel, COLouisville, CO
Berthoud, COJohnstown, COCommerce City, COSuperior, COEvans, COFederal Heights, COShaw Heights, COWelby, COWindsor, COBerkley, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity