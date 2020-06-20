All apartments in Fountain
950 Winebrook Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

950 Winebrook Way

950 Winebrook Way · (719) 203-4674
Location

950 Winebrook Way, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 950 Winebrook Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2243 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
950 Winebrook Way Available 07/01/20 Recently remodeled home close to everything - Well maintained home featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. As you enter you notice the open concept layout that leads to large living room with gas fireplace. Dining room and Kitchen are separated but provide ample space. Half bath and washer-dryer closet on main floor off kitchen. Basement has finished huge second living area, with office-craft nook. Another half bath in basement with ample storage closet. Upstairs you will find huge master bedroom. Master has walk-in closet and full bath. Second full bath for additional 3 bedrooms makes this home great for any amount of family and guests two car garage is oversized and has some great storage room. There is parking for up to a 40ft RV/Camper. There are also (2) 4x10 raised garden beds for your use.

Yellow Ribbon Realty and Property Management is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability) ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing

Pet Policy –Up to 2 dogs allowed. $300 per pet deposit of which half is non-refundable. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression.

1 year lease

Qualifications
-Must make 2.5 times rent
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have at least 600 credit score.
-No section 8 housing vouchers
-Apps processed first come first served
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5823640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Winebrook Way have any available units?
950 Winebrook Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 950 Winebrook Way have?
Some of 950 Winebrook Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Winebrook Way currently offering any rent specials?
950 Winebrook Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Winebrook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Winebrook Way is pet friendly.
Does 950 Winebrook Way offer parking?
Yes, 950 Winebrook Way does offer parking.
Does 950 Winebrook Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Winebrook Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Winebrook Way have a pool?
No, 950 Winebrook Way does not have a pool.
Does 950 Winebrook Way have accessible units?
Yes, 950 Winebrook Way has accessible units.
Does 950 Winebrook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Winebrook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Winebrook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 Winebrook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
