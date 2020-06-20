Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accessible parking garage

950 Winebrook Way Available 07/01/20 Recently remodeled home close to everything - Well maintained home featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. As you enter you notice the open concept layout that leads to large living room with gas fireplace. Dining room and Kitchen are separated but provide ample space. Half bath and washer-dryer closet on main floor off kitchen. Basement has finished huge second living area, with office-craft nook. Another half bath in basement with ample storage closet. Upstairs you will find huge master bedroom. Master has walk-in closet and full bath. Second full bath for additional 3 bedrooms makes this home great for any amount of family and guests two car garage is oversized and has some great storage room. There is parking for up to a 40ft RV/Camper. There are also (2) 4x10 raised garden beds for your use.



Yellow Ribbon Realty and Property Management is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability) ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing



Pet Policy –Up to 2 dogs allowed. $300 per pet deposit of which half is non-refundable. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression.



1 year lease



Qualifications

-Must make 2.5 times rent

-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee

-Must have at least 600 credit score.

-No section 8 housing vouchers

-Apps processed first come first served

-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application

-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5823640)