Charming home located in Cross Creek in Fountain* Just minutes away from all the shopping and restaurant amenities you need and less than 5 minutes from Gate 20 on Fort Carson* Fountain Creek Nature Park is down the road as well. Walking inside you will notice new vinyl flooring throughout the living area* Living room has tall vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace* Eat-in Kitchen walks out to the back deck* Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms* The Master has 2 closets and an adjoining full bath* There is another full bath upstairs in the hallway as well* The basement has a 4th bedroom too and a large unfinished portion for extra storage



