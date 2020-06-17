All apartments in Fountain
8154 Cedar Chase Dr
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:10 AM

8154 Cedar Chase Dr

8154 Cedar Chase Drive · (719) 392-5702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8154 Cedar Chase Drive, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family home - Property Id: 236741

two-story home with finished basement. very clean and well maintain property, Large Kitchen has Upgraded Large Cabinets with pull-out drawers, tile back-splash, and large pantry. Living room has Cathedral Ceiling, Fireplace, built-in entertainment center, laminate wood floors. Master Bedroom plus two bedrooms upstairs , Master Suite/guest bedroom and Family-room/Den in basement with jetted tub in bath room .Children's park, and bus stop on the corner. Well maintain yard front and back lots of trees, ,flowers and bushes. Easy access to Fort Carson and Peterson Air Force base, school and shopping

Additional Lease Terms:
Trash collection included in the rent
Dogs allowed (only dogs under 30 lbs., no more than 2) Recurring Pet rent $50.00/ monthly per dog.
No cats
No section 8
No smoking of any kind of substances.
12-month lease.
Tenant pays utilities. electric, water and gas.
Tenant must maintain renter's insurance.
No evictions. No criminal records. Credit score 620 or above
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236741
Property Id 236741

(RLNE5664319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8154 Cedar Chase Dr have any available units?
8154 Cedar Chase Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8154 Cedar Chase Dr have?
Some of 8154 Cedar Chase Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8154 Cedar Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8154 Cedar Chase Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8154 Cedar Chase Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8154 Cedar Chase Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8154 Cedar Chase Dr offer parking?
No, 8154 Cedar Chase Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8154 Cedar Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8154 Cedar Chase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8154 Cedar Chase Dr have a pool?
No, 8154 Cedar Chase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8154 Cedar Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 8154 Cedar Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8154 Cedar Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8154 Cedar Chase Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8154 Cedar Chase Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8154 Cedar Chase Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
