8154 Cedar Chase Dr

Amenities
Single family home - Property Id: 236741
two-story home with finished basement. very clean and well maintain property, Large Kitchen has Upgraded Large Cabinets with pull-out drawers, tile back-splash, and large pantry. Living room has Cathedral Ceiling, Fireplace, built-in entertainment center, laminate wood floors. Master Bedroom plus two bedrooms upstairs , Master Suite/guest bedroom and Family-room/Den in basement with jetted tub in bath room .Children's park, and bus stop on the corner. Well maintain yard front and back lots of trees, ,flowers and bushes. Easy access to Fort Carson and Peterson Air Force base, school and shopping
Additional Lease Terms:
Trash collection included in the rent
Dogs allowed (only dogs under 30 lbs., no more than 2) Recurring Pet rent $50.00/ monthly per dog.
No cats
No section 8
No smoking of any kind of substances.
12-month lease.
Tenant pays utilities. electric, water and gas.
Tenant must maintain renter's insurance.
No evictions. No criminal records. Credit score 620 or above
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236741
