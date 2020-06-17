8154 Cedar Chase Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Single family home - Property Id: 236741



two-story home with finished basement. very clean and well maintain property, Large Kitchen has Upgraded Large Cabinets with pull-out drawers, tile back-splash, and large pantry. Living room has Cathedral Ceiling, Fireplace, built-in entertainment center, laminate wood floors. Master Bedroom plus two bedrooms upstairs , Master Suite/guest bedroom and Family-room/Den in basement with jetted tub in bath room .Children's park, and bus stop on the corner. Well maintain yard front and back lots of trees, ,flowers and bushes. Easy access to Fort Carson and Peterson Air Force base, school and shopping



Additional Lease Terms:

Trash collection included in the rent

Dogs allowed (only dogs under 30 lbs., no more than 2) Recurring Pet rent $50.00/ monthly per dog.

No cats

No section 8

No smoking of any kind of substances.

12-month lease.

Tenant pays utilities. electric, water and gas.

Tenant must maintain renter's insurance.

No evictions. No criminal records. Credit score 620 or above

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236741

